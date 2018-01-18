Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 19, 2018

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Butler County Game Warden Randy W. Pilarcik received information that a man whose permanent residence is in the state of Arizona has been purchasing a resident license for the past few years. Deputy Scott D. Klopfer investigated and found the information to be true. The man was cited for purchasing a general resident hunting license and resident antlerless licenses the past two years. The man pleaded guilty to the offense and paid $1,181 in fines for the violations.

Crawford County Game Warden Mark A. Allegro reports that during this past fall’s hunting seasons, incidents involving baiting definitely seemed to be higher than normal. Information received, sites investigated and cases prosecuted all were above average this past year. He encourages anyone who has information regarding illegal hunting of baited areas to contact their local region office.

Mercer County Game Warden Donald G. Chaybin reports that information called into the Northwest Region Office resulted in multiple charges involving the illegal taking of an antlerless deer in Findley Township. A motorist saw the car ahead of him brake suddenly and pull off the road. As he approached, he saw a deer in the field nearby. The occupants were getting out as he went past the car and when checking his mirror saw them with rifles. While stopped at the next intersection, he heard them shoot. He turned around and saw they were walking down into the field toward the deer. He continued past, turned around and came past again to see them apparently field dressing the deer. At that point, he got the license plate information and called to report the road-hunting incident. Responding to the call, the suspect vehicle was located and the subjects interviewed. There were two adult hunters and a mentored youth in the car. Their violations included: shooting within 25 yards of highway, hunting in a safety zone, possessing an untagged deer, unlawful taking of deer, and a few others.

Mercer County Game Warden Donald G. Chaybin responded to a report of deer hunting from a vehicle in New Vernon Township and made contact with the group of seven hunters along Carpenter Road. The driver claimed he was dropping hunters off at stands where they had permission to hunt. However, there were two loaded firearms in that truck, and an untagged seven-point in the bed, with that hunter attempting to make a homemade tag for the deer. There were three Ohio hunters in the group that did not have their licenses with them (the guy with the seven-point had just made an online license purchase that morning), a 17-year-old who left his licenses at home, and another adult had his licenses in another vehicle at a residence a mile away. Multiple citations were filed against four of the seven hunters.

Mercer County Game Warden Donald G. Chaybin received a complaint about an illegal beaver set. A Mercer man had his bird dog get caught in a beaver snare as they walked along an old railroad grade in East Lackawannock Township. The set was untagged and not set in the water as required. Investigating the area for other beaver trappers, several legal body gripping sets were found in the immediate vicinity and information obtained from the tags on those traps. He followed up with an interview of the trapper, who admitted placing the snare. Citations were filed for both offenses.

Clarion and Jefferson counties LMGS Jesse N. Bish reports that, during rifle deer season, a Knox man was apprehended for damaging trees, failing to attach an ID tag to a treestand and hunting without his license in his possession on Hunter Access property.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports four individuals have been charged with loaded firearms in a vehicle and the unlawful taking of a white-tailed deer.

Bedford County Game Warden Brandon Pfister reports that two men have been charged with unlawfully harvesting a white-tailed deer outside of a DMAP area.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that, on the first day of rifle deer season, an individual was hunting in an area, within a safety zone, which had mineral bait enticement for deer. He was in his stand wearing full camouflage and no orange.

Cumberland County Game Warden Timothy L. Wenrich reports that a case was investigated involving an individual who shot a deer in a baited area. Charges are pending.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn reports that he filed citations against one individual for hunting over bait and for permitting a juvenile he was accompanying to hunt over bait.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn filed citations against two individuals for spotlighting after legal hours.

Snyder County Game Warden Harold J. Malehorn filed one citation against an individual for hunting over bait and one citation for not wearing any fluorescent orange clothing while hunting during the rifle deer season.

Mifflin County Game Warden Amanda M. Isett said a hunter was cited for killing a brown creeper and a black-capped chickadee on the first day of deer season.

York County officers report that several individuals have been cited for not wearing the required orange material while hunting.

York County officers report that one individual was charged for dumping construction material on property open to public hunting.

SOUTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bucks County Game Warden Shawna Burkett reports that several geese were killed and dumped in Bristol, near River Road, around Dec. 10. The goose season was closed in Pennsylvania at that time. A similar incident was reported in Middletown Township at the Frosty Hollow Tennis Center on Nov. 20. Contact the Southeast Region office at 610-926-3136 if you have any information.

Chester County Game Warden Keith Mullin reports that, on the Saturday before the firearms deer season opened, an archery hunter was found hunting without a hunting license by a pile of corn 14 yards from his treestand. Charges for hunting over bait, hunting without a license, and unlawful attempt to take a deer will be filed.

Dauphin and Lebanon counties LMGS Steven Bernardi reports that several citations were written for untagged deer this past deer season. Bernardi reminds hunters that big game must be tagged immediately upon harvesting and before moving the animal. The tag must be completely filled out to be legal. Leaving the date and time blank is not acceptable.

Dauphin County Game Warden Michael Doherty reports that many people are still illegally carrying last year’s hunting licenses with them while hunting. In two cases, this resulted in charges when a deer and a bear were not tagged with the appropriate tag, whether by mistake or deliberately trying to keep a valid tag to reuse.

Lancaster County Game Warden Dennis Warfel reports encountering only two hunters taking antlerless deer during the closed portion of the new split season in WMU 5B. They were cited for unlawful taking or possession of a deer out of season. Several individuals who killed sublegal bucks and broke off the antlers to tag them as antlerless deer also were caught.

Schuylkill County Game Warden Jason Macunas reports that several investigations are still pending as the result of illegal poaching activity. There have been several instances in the county where individuals have shot large bucks with either archery gear or rifles during nighttime hours. This activity is still taking place even since the end of the statewide firearms season.