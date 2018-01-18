Pennsylvania Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 19, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers.

Jan. 26: Allegheny Valley NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Acme Club, Cheswick. For more info call Mike Zourelias, 724-265-0903.

Jan. 27: Uniontown RMEF Banquet, Park Inn, Iniontown, 4 p.m. for more info call John Stone, 724-562-6509.

Jan. 27: Delaware River Shad Fisherman’s Assoc. Banquet, 6 p.m., Se Wy Co Fire Hall, Bethlehem. For more info call Wayne Arrants, 908-334-1467.

Feb. 10: Harrisburg RMEF Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Best Western Premier. For more info call Gene Odato, 717-789-9206.

Feb. 17: St. Marys RMEF Banquet, Red Fern Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. For more info call Carl McConnell, 724-866-1803.

Feb. 17: Harrisburg Beagle Club Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Marysville Lions Club Park, Marysville. For more info call James Kiser, 717-761-0190.

Feb. 24: Pennsylvania Pocono WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., The Woodlands, Wilkes-Barre. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 24: RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars, PA. For more info call James Abbott, 724-579-8949.

March 3: Greensburg RMEF Banquet, Ferrante’s Lakeview Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. For more info call Steve Kowatch, 724-516-1015.

March 3: Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet, Mountain View Country Club, Boalsburg. For more info call 814-349-5041.

March 3: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show & Sale, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call 717-687-8101 eve.

March 10: Share0 RMEF Banquet, Yankee Ballroom, Yankee Lake, 3 p.m. For more info call Aronie Tulip, 724-854-9690.

March 10: Red Rock NWTF Banquet, Apple Tree Terrace, Newberry Estates, Dallas. For more info call Rick Morrissey, 570-825-9744.

March 17: NW RMEF Banquet, Cross Creek Resort, Titusville, 3 p.m. For more info call Barb Tobin, 814-425-7528.

March 17: Christian Life Center, Wild Game Dinner, Christian Life Center, New London. For more info call Steve Shuster, 443-553-1010.

March 18: Somerset PA RMEF Banquet, Bakersville Firehall, Somerset, 2 p.m. For more info call Chuck Conzatti, 814-421-5744.

March 24: Renovo RMEF Banquet, Sportsman Hotel, Renovo, 4 p.m. For more info call Shannon Fry, 814-387-0197.

March 24: Consolidated Sportsmen of Muncy Creeks Banquet, 6 p.m., Hughesville Volunteer Fire Company, Hughesville. For more info call Mike, 570-713-9292.

April 7: Cascade Thunderin Toms Banquet, New Englander Banquet Center. For more info call David Boston, 724-968-8549.

April 14: Chilli Creek Keystone Elk Country Alliance Banquet, 4 p.m., Pine Barn Inn, Danville. For more info call Jeff Keiffer, 570-412-4147.

May 5: Keystone Elk Country Alliance, Clinton County, Banquet, 3 p.m., Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, Lock Haven University, For more info call Karyn Kordes, 570-932-1698.

Education/Seminars

Jan. 20, 27, Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24: Hokendauqua TU Fly Tying Class, 9 a.m., Northampton Middle School. For more info call Dale Ott, 610-262-7598.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 9-11: Cresson Sportsman’s, Coyote & Fox Hunt. For more info call 814-886-7727.

Feb. 9-11: Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County, NY. Coyote Hunt. For more info call 845-482-4987.

Archery/Shoot

Jan. 24, 31, Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14, 21, 28: Mount Joy Sportsmen’s Association, Indoor 3D shoot, 5-8 p.m. For more info call Irvin Saylor, 717-598-0791.

* * *

Irwin Sportsmen’s/Shawn’s Archery. Schedule of events. For more info call Mike McCauley, 724-527-3055.

Now-Sept.: Pin Shoot, 2nd & 4th Thurs.

* * *

Limerick Bowmen, 65 Bragg Road, Schwenks-ville, PA. For more info call 610-287-8850.

1st Sunday: Every Month 3D Shoots 7-noon.

* * *

Falls Township Rifle & Pistol Assoc. Shoots. 354 Newbold Road, Morrisville. For more info call Peter Olivieri, 215-584-0015.

Sundays: 1st Sunday of every month, 7-11 a.m.

* * *

Swatara Archers Schedule of Events. Pine Grove, PA. For more info call 570-345-6254.

3rd Sun. of every month: Archery Shoots, 7-1 p.m.

* * *

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association schedule of Firearms training & other shooting events. 500 Ridge Rd., Lewisberry, PA. For more info, www.shoresportsmen.org or call 717-932-2780.

Sun.: HP Rifle, 9 a.m., 1 Sunday a month.

Tues. : Air Rifle, 6-8 p.m. Starts second Tuesday in September through last Tuesday in July.

Special Events

Feb. 25: Delaware River Shad Fisherman’s Assoc, Flea Market, 8-1 p.m., Se Wy Co Fire Hall. For more info call Bert Kromer, 610-691-8518.

June 7-10: PA Trappers Assoc. Rendezvous, Juniata County Fairgrounds, Port Royal. 8-6 p.m. For more info www.patrappers.com

Shows

Now-Jan. 21: Outdoor Sportsman’s Expo, 10 a.m., Lycoming Mall Pennsdale. For more info call Steve Kepner, 570-916-5203.

Jan. 25-28: Early Bird Sports Expo, Bloomsburg Fairgrounds, Thurs. 4-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. For more info www.earlybirdexpo.com

Jan. 26-28: Pittsburgh Outdoor Expo, David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. For more info www.pittsburghoutdoorexpo.com

Feb. 2-4: Washington County Sport Show, Washington Crown Center, Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. & Sun. 11-5 p.m. For more info call Louis, 724-587-5837.

Feb. 3-11: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg. www.GreatAmericanOutdoorShow.org for more info.

Feb. 3-4: Lancaster Muzzle Loading Rifle Assoc. Gun show, Sat. 8-4 p.m., Sun. 8-2 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center. For more info call 717-368-4653.

Feb. 3: Bellefonte Sporting Collectors Show, 8-1 p.m., Lambert Hall, Bellefonte. For more info call Jason Michaels, 724-475-2388.

Feb. 16-18: Allegheny Outdoor, Sport & Travel Show, Monroeville Convention Center, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-5 p.m. For more info www.sportandtravel.com

Feb. 17-18: Valley Outdoors Cabin Fever Expo, Mifflinburg Intermediate School. Sat. 10-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m.

Feb. 23-25: Jaffa Sports Show, Jaffa Shrine Center, Altoona. www.jaffashrine.org/sportsshow.com for more info visit.

Feb. 24-25:Fly Fishing & Wingshooting Expo, Split Rock Resort, Lake Harmony. For more info www.flyfishingwingshootingexpo.com

March 2-4: Erie Outdoor Sport & Travel Expo, Bayfront Convention Center, Erie, Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10-8 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., For more info www.sportandtravelexpo.com

March 3: Lancaster Hunting & Fishing Show, 9-1 p.m., Lancaster Farm & Home Center, Lancaster. For more info call 717-687-8101.

March 4: Alburtis Boy Scout Troop Sportsman’s Flea Market, 8-2 p.m., Alburtis Community Center, Alburtis. For more info call 610-762-9292.

March 24: J&B Sportsmen Hunting & Fishing Show, 9-2 p.m., Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. For more info call 570-587-1302.

April 21-22: Lehigh Valley Knife Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Charles Chrin Community Center, Palmer Township. For more info call Bill Goodman, 610-258-5063.

Season Dates

Jan. 27: Deer archery & flintlock (antlered//antlerless) season closes in WMUs 2B, 5C & 5D.

Jan. 27: Deer (antlerless) extended regular firearms season closes in Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties.

Feb. 7: Bobcat hunting season closes in select WMUs.

Feb. 17: Raccoon and fox hunting season closes.

Feb. 18: Fox, coyote, opossum, raccoon, skunk & wesel trapping season closes.

Feb. 18: Coyote & fox cable restraint season closes.

Feb. 28: Pheasant season closes in select WMUs.

Feb. 28: Squirrel and rabbit season closes.

Meetings

Pittsburgh Downriggers meets 4th Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Coraopolis Sportsmen’s Club. For more info call Jon Brogley, 412-335-1095.

Nock Mafia Bass Club. Meets the 1st Sun. of every month, 6 p.m., Silver Creek Athletic Assoc., Springtown. For more info call Steve Kaczinski, 267-374-3665.

Stony Creek Anglers meet 2nd Tues. of the Month, Norristown Manner-Chor Club, 7:30 p.m. For more info call Bruce Hexter, 610-420-0219.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For more info call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Izaak Walton League of America Greene Co. Chapter meets 3rd Wed. of each month, Greene Co. Hot Rod’s House of Barbecue Restaurant, Waynesburg, 6 p.m. For more info call Ken Dufalla, 724-377-0901.

Red Rock Chapter NWTF meets the 3rd Monday of each month, 7 p.m,. Farmers Inn, Shavertown. For more info call 570-825-9744.

Izaak Walton League of America York Chapter #67 meets every 3rd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. For more info call Don Robertson, 717-873-4171.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 6 p.m., Farmington. For more info call Corky Johnston, 724-438-0309

John Harris Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, sons of Italy Lodge #2857, Harrisburg. For more info call Eugene Rosetti, 717-763-9025.

Berks County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 8 p.m., Egelman’s Park, Reading. For more info call Cleon Garl, 610-929-0416.

Blue Mountain Rod & Gun Club, Inc. meets every 3rd Monday night, 7:30 p.m., 105 Rutt Rd, Bangor. Eastern PA. For more info call Bill Goodman, 484-241-6176.

North Central PA Branch QDMA meets every 2nd Tues. of every month, 7 p.m., Gander Mountain. For more info call Doug Garrison, 570-658-4646.

Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Assoc. General Meeting, 1st Tues of each month, except Dec., 7th. Directors Meeting 3rd Tues. of the month. For more info call 717-843-4311 ext. 117.

SE Montg. Cty TU Chapter meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7:30 p.m., Pennypack Visitors Ctr, Huntingdon Valley. For more info call Rich Terry 215-675-1536.

Franklin County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Waltonian Meadows, Chambersburg. For more info call Donald Diehl, 717-264-2044.

Lancaster Red Rose Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Schaefferstown. For mare info call Dean Baker, 717-459-3545.

Lebanon County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6:30 p.m., Jonestown. For more info call Tracy Longenecker, 717-273-7304.