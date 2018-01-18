Documentation of wolves near Oregon’s Mt. Hood a new benchmark

Gray wolves are a federally protected species in western Oregon.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A remote camera picked up two gray wolves in Oregon’s northern Cascade Mountains, marking the first time multiple wolves have been documented in the area since the species returned to Oregon more than a decade ago.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Tuesday the animals were spotted in the White River Wildlife Area and in Mt. Hood National Forest, as well as on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.

Single wolves have been spotted in Wasco County twice before in 2013 and 2015.

Wolves crossed into Oregon from Idaho in the early 2000s after being driven to extinction in the state decades ago.

Officials are currently updating a wolf management plan to address changes in population.