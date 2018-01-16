Montana mule deer hunters add to CWD hunt totals, research efforts

Mule deer brought in for sampling Jan. 8-14 at the check station in Chester numbered 11 bucks and 23 does. (Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks)

Hunters checked in an additional 35 mule deer at the end of the second weekend of the Sage Creek Special Chronic Wasting Disease Hunt in northern Liberty County, bringing the total number of deer sampled to 85, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 16.

So far, hunters have taken a total of 85 deer in the hunt, which stared Jan. 6. The hunt will run until either Feb. 15 or a 157-deer quota is reached.

Also, tissue samples removed from the 50 deer taken opening weekend have all tested negative for CWD.

The special hunt is designed to gather information about the distribution and prevalence of CWD in deer in an area of Liberty County where a mule deer taken during the 2017 general big game season tested positive for CWD.

Hunters are required to submit their harvested deer at either an FWP check station at the rest stop on U.S. Highway 2 in Chester, 314 E. Washington Ave, or the FWP office in Havre.

More information about CWD and the special hunt is available online to http://fwp.mt.gov/cwd.