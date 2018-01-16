Iowa sees deer harvest grow

(Photo by Bill Diers)

Hunters reported harvesting 105,544 deer in Iowa for 2017, which is an increase of more than 4,100 deer from 2016, the Iowa DNR said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 16. Iowa’s deer seasons closed on Jan. 10.

Most deer were harvested during the shotgun seasons.

Shotgun 1: 26,546 deer – 13,804 antlerless, 12,742 antlered.

Shotgun 2: 19,921 deer – 12,326 antlerless, 7,595 antlered.

Bow (does not include LOT or crossbow): 19,797 deer – 7,737 antlerless, 12,060 antlered.

Landowners and tenants reported harvesting 7,376 antlerless deer and 3,785 antlered deer during the shogun seasons and 1,445 antlerless deer and 1,246 antlered deer during the bow season.

Overall harvest numbers of note: