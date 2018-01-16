Ohio boating safety eduction gets a boost

COLUMBUS, Ohio – More than $240,000 from Ohio’s Waterways Safety Fund is being provided to support 10 community boating safety education programs this year, according to the Ohio DNR.

Individual grant awards provided through the ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft’s Boating Safety Education grant program range from $8,875 to $30,000. The grants are funded by Ohio’s recreational boaters through the Waterways Safety Fund, which is comprised of a share of the state motor fuel tax, watercraft registration and titling fees, and funding from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The ODNR Division of Parks and Watercraft is responsible for providing boating safety education and is committed to supporting safe boating programs. The division accomplishes this mission by providing annual funding assistance to local communities and nonprofit organizations through a competitive grant program, the DNR said in a news release Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Ohio law requires any person born on or after Jan. 1, 1982, to be able to show proof they have successfully completed an approved boating safety education course if they are to operate any powered watercraft greater than 10 horsepower. Many of the programs also focus on boating skills development and basic water safety.

A listing of the 2018 Boating Safety Education grant program awards can be found at watercraft.ohiodnr.gov.