Baiting, feeding bans set to begin for La Crosse, Dodge counties

(Photo by Rob Drieslein)

MADISON — Following confirmation that wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in western Vernon and central Dodge counties in 2017, baiting and feeding bans will begin Feb. 1 in those counties, the Wisconsin DNR said in a news release recently.

La Crosse County is within 10 miles of the Vernon county positive wild deer, and due to being adjacent to a county with a CWD-positive test result, a two-year ban will be enacted. The ban for Dodge County will be enacted for three years. Existing baiting and feeding bans will remain in place for Vernon County.

A 2-year-old buck harvested in Hamburg township is the third confirmed positive case in Vernon County, while a 1-year-old buck harvested in Clyman township is the first positive case confirmed in Dodge County.

To determine if the disease is present in other wild deer in the area, disease surveillance will occur within a 10-mile radius around the positive locations. La Crosse metropolitan sub-unit deer hunters are encouraged to submit adult deer harvested for CWD sampling during the remainder of the metro sub-unit season.

Visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “baiting and feeding” and “CWD” for more information regarding baiting and feeding regulations and CWD, respectively, in Wisconsin,