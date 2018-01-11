Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 12, 2018

District 6 — Eau Claire area

Wardens Kevin Christorf, of Cornell, and Jacob Bolks, of Eau Claire, followed up in November on a complaint of an individual shooting a pheasant from the road. The individual shot the pheasant from the road and from inside the vehicle near the Tom Lawin State Wildlife Area. The individual had been contacted in the past for shooting deer from the road. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Christorf, Ken Thomson, of Fall Creek, and Brad Wilson completed an investigation in regards to two people shining and shooting deer at night near the Lake Holcombe/Sheldon area. The two shot at multiple deer at night with a .22 rifle.

Wardens Christorf, Bolks, and Bob Kneeland, of Osseo, contacted a hunter during gun-deer season near the Tom Lawin State Wildlife Area. The hunter possessed a loaded firearm inside the vehicle, did not have a license, and had shot a doe during bow season in Chippewa County without having a doe tag.

Wardens Christorf and Jim Cleven, of Dunn County, followed up on a November complaint of a hunter shooting a deer from the road. The individual shot a deer from the road, failed to register a deer, and overbagged on antlerless deer in Dunn County.

Wardens Christorf and Ryan Strzok followed up on a complaint of people shooting deer from the road near Otter Lake. A group of hunters possessed three loaded firearms inside the vehicle, intentionally ran a deer over with their vehicle, hunted within 50 feet of the roadway, and failed to register a deer.

Wardens Christorf and Kneeland contacted a group of hunters during the gun-deer season near Jim Falls. The group was found to have a loaded firearm inside the vehicle, an improper hunting license, underage drinking, open intoxicates inside a vehicle, did not have absolute sobriety while operating a motor vehicle, and the group littered beer cans.

Wardens Christorf and Jeremy Peery were working the last weekend of the gun-deer season and addressed a violation of having a loaded rifle in a vehicle. While dealing with the violation, the wardens heard a gunshot well after the end of shooting hours. The wardens found that a member of the same hunting party shot and killed a deer. Another member of the party called the suspect and told him to stay in the woods, as the wardens were present. When Christorf found the hunter, he had buried the deer in a pile of leaves and debris.

Warden Bolks was patrolling the Lower Chippewa State Natural Area in November when he observed numerous individuals digging large holes on the property. The individuals had also built several fires, had machetes strapped to their waists, and had built a rock structure on a peninsula in the state area. Bolks, along with Eau Claire County Sheriff Department deputies, contacted the individuals, who told Bolks they were digging because they wanted to see the old equipment that was buried and that they thought they may find a “dead body or something.” The individuals committed many violations, including destruction of state property, littering, camping in an unauthorized area, starting fires in an unauthorized area, and more.

Wardens Bolks and Christorf investigated a complaint of illegal catching and keeping of sturgeon. The wardens found that the individual caught a shovel-nosed sturgeon, transported it alive to their residence, kept it for four to five days and then released it. There is no open season for fishing for shovel-nosed sturgeon on the Chippewa River.

A homeowner heard a gunshot at about 3:30 p.m. She looked out the window and saw a truck speed away. Warden Jim Cleven arrived and observed a dead buck more than 100 yards in the woods. After dark, a truck appeared. Two persons exited the truck and ran into the woods; the truck sped off. The truck returned a short time later and they loaded the buck into the truck box. Cleven conducted a traffic stop. His investigation showed the front seat passenger shot the buck out the window.

Warden Paul Sickman, of Hudson, contacted a subject again after he was cited earlier in the week for hunting over illegal bait. The same subject was hunting over illegal bait on a different property. This subject was later determined to be revoked for non-payment of child support and was using his brother’s hunting license. The subject was arrested and transported to jail for multiple counts of hunting without a deer license and obstruction.

Wardens Isaac Kruse and Shaun Deeney spoke with a hunter near the Cylon State Wildlife Area as he was preparing to enter the woods. It was determined there were two loaded rifles in the trunk of the vehicle. The rifles were pointed forward toward the cab of the vehicle where the hunter’s juvenile sons had been seated. There were live rounds in the chambers of both rifles and one of the rifles did not have the safety engaged.

District 10 — Wautoma area

Warden Kyle Johnson, of Shiocton, assisted the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and Nichols first responders with a bowhunter who fell out of a treestand in November. The injured hunter was flown to the hospital.

Warden Johnson observed a subject in the DNR parking lot who was getting ready to go gun deer hunting. Upon contact, Johnson could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The subject admitted to smoking marijuana recently.

Warden Johnson received information from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department regarding a felon who shot a 10-point buck with a firearm. An investigation resulted in the suspect being arrested and turned over to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department.

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, joined a disabled hunter and the person’s son for a learn-to-hunt event. The hunter was able to shoot a deer after having not had the opportunity to do so in many years.

Wautoma supervisor Ted Dremel and warden Jonathan Kaiser worked with the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department to follow up on a case involving an individual who was found to have hunted deer with a crossbow without a license while using another individual’s license – and had allegedly trespassed while doing so. The wardens also found a separate individual during the course of the investigation who had failed to register a buck.

Warden Kaiser assisted the Waupaca Police Department and county deputies with a coyote at large inside the Waupaca Foundry. The coyote was eventually removed.

Warden Kaiser responded to an incident in which an individual discharged a rifle after having loaded it in their vehicle. The bullet went through the firearm owner’s vehicle door prior to striking another individual’s vehicle, with no injuries reported.

Warden Benjamin Mott, of Wautoma, received a call from the Waushara County Sheriff’s Department concerning an individual who shot a deer with a rifle during the archery season. The individual said the deer ran into his truck and then was standing in the woods, but injured. The individual failed to contact the sheriff’s department or DNR for advice on how to proceed. The individual shot the buck, took it home without a permit, and then got into an argument with the caller prior to officers arriving.

Wardens Mott and Dremel were working night hunting enforcement in November when they observed passengers in a truck shining after 10 p.m. They stopped them and found an uncased bow in the back seat, a concealed firearm in the console, and a dead buck in the truck bed. The individual had proof he shot the buck earlier that morning. The driver also had a suspended license.

Warden Benjamin Nadolski was requested by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department to assist with a cell phone emergency activation at a large DNR property. The hunter was located. There was no emergency. It was an accidental activation of a cell phone feature.

Warden John Schreiber, of Green Lake, responded to a report of late shots after the close of hunting hours during the gun season and found the hunter shot after hours and killed a deer. A large buck that had been illegally harvested was seized.

District 11 — Peshtigo area

Wardens Jacob Cross, of Shawano, and Ben Treml, of Green Bay, contacted two hunters sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Willow Creek recreational area, which is Shawano County land. Upon contact, the wardens smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and contacted the sheriff’s department. During the investigation, they found a loaded .30-06 in the bed of the truck, along with a loaded handgun. The weapons were handled by the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department. The hunter was cited for having a loaded firearm and was arrested on criminal charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warden Clark Delzer, of Shawano, contacted a bowhunter who got his truck stuck on state land closed to vehicle use. It was found that the man had left a blind out over his illegal bait for several months on public land. The hunter was driving to pick up the buck he shot over his bait.

Warden Delzer responded to a call in November of an individual who shot a doe from a road with a rifle before gun season was open. A landowner stopped the vehicle and held the suspect until Delzer arrived.

Warden Delzer contacted an individual who was trespassing and hunting deer with a rifle prior to gun season. The individual was underaged and was intoxicated after consuming hand sanitizer.

Warden Delzer contacted a father and daughter who were driving on state land and were in the possession of firearms. Delzer found that both individuals had been smoking marijuana and were in possession of illegal drugs.

Warden Paul Hartrick, of Oconto Falls, investigated a report of a deer that was shot near a mobile home park and left in a nearby field. Hartrick apprehended two individuals and found that one had a felony probation warrant. Hartrick took the man into custody and found the suspect had shot the deer with a .22 rifle, without a license, and was illegally in possession of the firearm as a felon.

During the gun-deer season, warden Timothy Werner, of Crivitz, and deputy warden Gaven Brault, of Woodruff, received information regarding suspects who had shot and killed a deer after legal hours from a road while using their vehicle headlights. The wardens located the dead antlerless deer. They apprehended the suspects and learned several other deer were illegally shot off the road. One man had killed a deer while hunting without a license.

While working night hunting enforcement around 2 a.m. in the Coleman area in November, Werner observed a vehicle being driving slowly on a road where Werner had received complaints of road hunting. Upon contact, Werner observed an uncased firearm and spotlight in the backseat. It was learned the driver had previously shined deer and hunted deer without a license. The driver also was arrested by Marinette County Sheriff’s Department for operating under the influence.