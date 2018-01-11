Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Jan. 12, 2018

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 20, 2018: Wisconsin North WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Jan. 20, 2018: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 25, 2018: Outagamie Area PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Jan. 26, 2018: Lake Koshkonong, Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powel, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 27, 2018: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 27, 2018: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Feb. 3, 2018: Wisconsin East WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn, Milwaukee. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 3, 2018: Glacier Valley NWTF Banquet, River Arts Hall, Baraboo, 5 p.m. For more info call Steve Niles, 608-356-6044.

Feb. 3, 2018: Hillside Assembly of God Men’s Ministry Banquet, 4 p.m., Oconto Falls High School Commons area & PAC. For more info call 920-855-2962.

Feb. 8, 2018: Holcombe Flowage WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Paradise Shores. For more info call Tracy Geist, 715-312-0663.

Feb. 8, 2018: Gateway Gobblers NWTF Banquet, 5:30 p.m. For more info call Al May, 262-305-2066.

Feb. 15, 2018: Green TU Banquet, 5 p.m., Stadium View Hall, Green Bay. For more info call Lee Meyers, 920-362-6997.

Feb. 16-17, 2018: SCI Wisconsin Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa. For more info www.sciwi.org

Feb. 17, 2018: Wisconsin Southwest WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, La Crosse. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 22, 2018: Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sports Fishermans Banquet, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, Green Bay. For more info call Bernie Erickson, 920-819-0271.

Feb. 24, 2018: Wisconsin Southeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Parkway Chateau, Kenosha. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Feb. 24, 2018: Berlin Conservation Club Banquet, City Inn, Berlin. For more info call Dave Polzin, 920-573-2560.

Feb. 24, 2018: Flambeau Mt. Flock NWTF Banquet, 5 p.m., Paradise Shores. For more info call Paul Gilbertson, 715-312-0003.

Feb. 26, 2018: Wolf River NWTF Banquet, 4 p.m., Crystal Falls, New London. For more info call Steve Jordan, 920-427-4039.

March 5, 2018: Madison Area DU Banquet, 5 p.m., Madison Marriot West. For more info call Brian Hooten, 608-843-2453.

Archery/Shoots.

Feb. 10-11, 2018: Roche A Cri Bowman Inc Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Friendship. For more info call John Jones, 608-339-9066.

* * *

Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Archery Shoots. 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, WI. For more info call Dave Larsen, 262-835-4975.

Jan. 27-28, Feb. 10-11 2018: Indoor 3D Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

March 10-11, 2018: Indoor/Outdoor 3D Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-4882.

April 28-29, 2018: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 6-7, 2018: Summer Archery League Starts.

Aug. 18-19, 2018: Fall Archery Tournament.

* * *

Kenosha Bowmen Schedule of Shoots, 15211 75th Street, Bristol, WI. For more info call Steve, 262-891-2616.

Jan. 9-March 13, 2018: Indoor Spot League, Tuesdays.

Jan. 11-March 15, 2018: Youth Indoor Archery League, Thursdays.

Jan. 13-14, 2018: 3D Indoor Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

Jan. 19-March 23, 2018: Public Shoot, Fridays.

* * *

Buck Trail Archers Schedule of shoots. For more info call Jon Gursky, 262-424-4352 or

www.bucktrailarchers.net

Jan. 7-March 11, 2018: Diehard Challenge, 8-3 p.m., Sundays

Jan. 8-March 14, 2018: Winter indoor bow hunters league, Mon., Tue., Wed.

Jan. 11-March 15, 2018: Kids Instructional League, 7-8:15 p.m., Thurs.

Jan. 20-21, 2018: Cabin Fever Shoot, 8-3:30 p.m.

Feb. 10-11, 2018: Valentine Shoot, 8-3:30 p.m.

Season Dates

Jan. 12-13, 2018: Bald Eagle Watching Days at Sauk City/Prairie du Sac.

Jan. 18, 2018: Crow season opens.

Jan. 31, 2018: Ruffed grouse season closes (zone A)

Jan. 31, 2018: Grey and fox squirrel season closes.

Jan. 31, 2018: Bobcat period 2 season closes.

Feb. 23-24, 2018: Bald Eagle Appreciation Days Prairie du Chien.

Education/Seminars

Jan. 12-14, 2018: Minnesota Ice Fishing School, Bug-Bee Hive Resort, Lake Koronis, Paynesville. For more info call 320-291-0708.

Jan. 27, 2018: Wild Ones Fox Valley Seminar, 8-4:15 p.m., Oshkosh Convention Center. For more info call Kris Kauth, 920-572-9540.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Shows

Jan. 19-20, 2018: National Fishing Lure Collectors Club Show, Fri. 10-3 p.m., Sat. 9-noon, Sheraton Milwaukee, Brookfield. For more info call Chris Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Jan. 26-27, 2018: Turtle Lake Fire District’s Gun Show, Fri. 3-7 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m., Brother’s Event Center. For more info call 715-986-4516.

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Rochester Outdoor Recreation & Vacation Show, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, MN. For more info www.rochestermnshows.com

Feb. 2-3, 2018: Antique Sporting & Advertising Show, Sunnyview Expo Center, Oshkosh. For more info call Nona, 906-250-1618.

Feb. 3-4, 2018: Sauk Trap & Skeet Club, Gun Show, Sat. 8-5 p.m., Sun. 8-3 p.m., Sauk City Community Center. For more info call Al Lathrop, 608-220-5423.

Feb. 8-11, 2018: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m. Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 9-11, 2018: Milwaukee Muskie Expo, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds. For more info www.muskieexpo.com For more info.

Feb. 9-11, 2018: Central Wisconsin Deer & Hunting Expo, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-6 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., Central Wisconsin Convention & Expo Center. www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com/huntingexpo For more info.

Feb. 14-18, 2018: Duluth, Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-18, 2018: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-6 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 17, 2018: Prairie Rod & Gun Club, 9-4:30 p.m., Prairie du Chien National Guard Armory. For more info call Dennis Kirschbaum, 608-326-2718.

March 9-11, 2018: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

March 16-17, 2018: Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, Gun Show, Barron Community Center, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Greg Wilcox, 715-828-1182.

March 17, 2018: Gun & Sporting Collectible Show, 8-3:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Lodge, Stevens Point. For more info call Rich Mrozinski, 715-343-2625.

March 23-25, 2018: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call 414-479-9765.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 13, 2018: Winooski Bowmen Archery Club, Deer Contest Awards, 2 p.m. For more info call Vera Prust, 920-893-8987.

Jan. 20, 2018: Walleyes Unlimited, Ice Jamboree. For more info call Walt Koch, 847-710-5453.

Jan. 20, 2018: Lunkers Unlimited Fishoree, 7 a.m., Curly’s Water Front Sports Bar & Grill, Pewaukee Lake. For more info call Jeff Bartlett, 262-894-2790.

Jan. 27-28, 2018: Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, Fishing Derby. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

Jan. 27, 2018: Phelps-Land O’Lakes Lions Club, Great Northern Ice Fishing tournament, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. West Shore Boat Landing, Phelps. For more info call Brian Blank, 715-545-2142.

Jan. 27, 2018: Palmyra Lions Club Contest, 7-3 p.m., Lower Spring Lake, Palmyra. For more info call Mike Fischer, 262-495-8137.

Jan. 28, 2018: Monches Fish & Game Club, Ice Fisheree, Pewaukee Lake, Curly’s Waterfront Bar & Grill. For more info call Bob, 414-690-1804

Feb. 3, 2018: 1400 Fishing & Hunting Club Contest, 8-4 p.m., AJ’s Bar & Grill, Muskego. For more info call Dale Leschke, 414-690-1702.

Feb. 3, 2018: Puckaway Rod & Gun Club, 5-3 p.m., Miller’s Resort, South Shore of Lake Puckaway. For more info call Mark Dugenske, 920-394-3396.

Feb. 3, 2018: Elk Rod & Gun Club, Ice Fishing Jamboree, noon-3 p.m., Bugle Lake, Independence. For more info call 715-985-3055.

Feb. 10, 2018: JIG’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest, 7-2 p.m. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-936-3377.

Feb. 17, 2018: Family Ice Fishing Event, Lac Courte Oreilles, 8-2 p.m. For more info call Rick, 715-505-1260.

Feb. 18, 2018: Richardson Sportsmen Club, 11-4 p.m., Lake Magnor, Clayton. For more info call Troy Jackson, 715-607-0783.

Feb. 24, 2018: Lake Noquebay Fish-A-Rama, 6-4 p.m., Timberline Resort, Crivitz. For more info call 715-927-0184.

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting,

920-213-1611.