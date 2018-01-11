Public forums offer information about Farm Bill, potential affects on Illinois wildlife

Three public forums on the 2018 Farm Bill and the impact it could have on Illinois wildlife will be held this month in East Alton, Springfield and Peoria.

The forums, titled “Illinois Sportsmen’s Guide to the 2018 Farm Bill” are designed to help sportsmen learn about federal Farm Bill conservation programs that are important to the future of fish and wildlife habitat, and to the future of hunting and fishing in Illinois.

According to the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership, which is partnering with the ICF for the forums, if Congress fails to re-authorize important Farm Bill conservation provisions in 2018, Illinois stands to lose up to 900,000 acres of wildlife habitat enrolled in programs like the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP), and more than 16,000 acres of hunting and fishing access funded under the Farm Bill through the Illinois Recreational Access Program (IRAP).

“The 2018 Farm Bill will have a big impact on Illinois,” said Eric Schenck, executive director of the ICF. “These forums are a chance for sportsmen to learn what is at stake and how to make their voices heard in Washington, D.C.”

More information on the forums, which are open to the public, follows:

Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., National Great Rivers Research and Education Center, Conference Room, One Confluence Way, East Alton

Jan. 17, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Illinois Department of Natural Resources (Headquarters), Lakeview Conference Room B-C, One Natural Resources Way, Springfield

Jan. 17, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Gateway Building, Conference Room, 200 NE

Water Street, Peoria

To register, visit www.ILCF.org.