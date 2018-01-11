Proposals to trapping and small game, migratory bird hunting seasons include minimal changes

Among the proposals: Modifying hunting hours for the 2019 spring turkey season. (Photo by Bob Drieslein)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2018-2019 small game and migratory bird hunting seasons and the trapping seasons were proposed to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 10, according to the Ohio DNR.

The hunting season date proposals prepared by the ODNR Division of Wildlife maintain many traditional opening dates. Proposals concerning Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunting seasons will be presented at the next Ohio Wildlife Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Notable changes among the proposals included requiring an annual or daily range permit on all ODNR Division of Wildlife firearm target ranges (class A, B and C); modifying waterfowl bag limits by increasing the hen mallard, black duck and pintail daily bag limit from one to two; requiring tree stands on all ODNR Division of Wildlife properties to meet certain criteria; establishing a controlled hunting permit for quail at Crown City Wildlife Area; adding Erie, Hancock and Sandusky counties to the 2018 fall turkey season; and modifying hunting hours for the 2019 spring turkey season.

Additional proposed rule changes included lengthening the permitted dates for camping at both Crown City and Woodbury wildlife areas; increasing annual fees for watercraft docking permits at Knox Lake; and modifying several nuisance trapping regulations. For a complete list of all proposed changes, visit the Winter 2018 Proposed Rule Summary at wildohio.gov.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all of the ODNR Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations. The council will vote on the proposed rules and season dates after considering public input.

Open houses to receive public comments about hunting, trapping, and fishing regulations and other wildlife issues will be held on Saturday, March 3, from 12-3 p.m. Open houses will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife District One, District Two, District Three and District Four offices, as well as the Greene County Fish and Game Association clubhouse in Xenia.

For Ohioans who are unable to attend an open house, comments will be accepted online at wildohio.gov beginning on Monday, Feb. 12. Directions to the open houses can be found at wildohio.gov or by calling 800-WILDLIFE (945-3543).

A statewide hearing on all of the proposed rules will be held at the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s District One office on Thursday, March 15, at 9 a.m. The office is located at 1500 Dublin Road, Columbus, 43215.

Council meetings are open to the public. Individuals who want to provide comments on a topic that is currently being considered by council are asked to register at least two days before the meeting by calling 614-265-6304. All comments are required to be three minutes or less.