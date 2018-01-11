Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 12, 2018

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Nick Prachar (Baudette) reports mixed success for anglers on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines in a fish house, possession of fillets on special-regulation waters, and angling with extra lines. Remember, when fishing on Lake of the Woods, you cannot possess filleted walleyes or sauger on the ice or water unless you’re in the act of cooking those for a meal, and you must retain the carcasses in measurable condition.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) checked anglers and snowmobiling activity. Assistance was given with a reckless driving complaint. Enforcement action was taken for various angling violations.

CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck) reports checking snowmobilers and anglers on special regulation lakes. Time was spent with pre-registration of furs, issuing possession permits for car killed deer, investigating a TIP call, and working on an applicant pre-employment background investigation.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) reports an angler harassment complaint was handled and enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines and possessing dressed fillets on special management lakes.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports speaking at a snowmobile safety class in Plummer. Several otters were tagged and a fisher was seized. Time also was spent checking anglers, ATV operators, and snowmobile operators.

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji) monitored angling activity on area lakes. CO Vollbrecht also assisted the county sheriff’s department with a vehicle in a ditch. The driver was arrested for DWI and an outstanding warrant.

CO Angie Warren (Detroit Lakes) worked angling activity on area waters. CO Warren also investigated a complaint about burning illegal materials.

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) reports calls from the public included questions about spearing regulations and a coyote killing a calf. The CO spent the week monitoring angling, ATVing, and snowmobiling activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Anglers are starting to find better ice, though the ice depth varies and anglers should still use caution.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) checked area anglers and continues to work on a background investigation. Incidentally taken fishers were seized, and a car-kill permit was issued.

CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports citations were issued for a sunfish overlimit, extra lines, expired ATV and snowmobile registrations, as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) checked anglers and recreational vehicle activity. Time also was spent monitoring small-game hunting.

CO Tony Anderson (Morris) focused enforcement efforts on ice-angling activity, and ATV and snowmobile operation. Ice-fishing pressure has greatly increased due to much better ice conditions. A complaint about deer harvested out of state and illegally (CWD rules) imported to Minnesota was received and investigated.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) investigated complaints about fish houses being stored at area accesses and complaints of litter and deer carcasses being dumped in ditches.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) spent the week checking angling activity and recreational vehicles. Time also was spent monitoring trapping and coyote hunting. Several complaints were received regarding dead owls and hawks.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Duke Broughten (Longville) reports monitoring fishing and trapping activity.

CO Chelsey Best (Remer) spent the week working snowmobile and ice fishing enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for immeasurable carcasses, walleye overlimits, extra lines, no shelter tags, and no licenses. CO Best also assisted with a physical disturbance in Hill City and took a report of poaching activity in the Lake George station.

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) took complaints about ATVers in closed area, dogs chasing turkeys, and birch pole cutting. Assistance was provided at the site of an injury snowmobile crash near Longville where the operator hit a tree.

CO Jeff Halverson (Staples) handled snowmobile-related trespass calls and registered fur for local trappers. Thank you to all the sportsmen that I had contact with in my wonderful nearly 32-year career. It was my privilege to serve you.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) mainly worked anglers and recreational vehicles. The officer also worked a birch stick TIP call, took care of a call about an injured deer in the middle of the driving lane on a four-lane highway, and testified in court on a trapping case.

CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls) reports assistance was given to International Falls Police Department regarding an assault case and a vehicle/property damage accident.

CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) testified at an implied consent hearing related to a DWI case from last fall. Anglers on area lakes were checked, but judging by the number of anglers seen and their catch, activity appears to be slow.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports a cold start to the BWCAW trout opener. Violations included angling without a license in possession, failing to display current snowmobile registration, and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked primarily angling enforcement and also assisted the Ely Police Department with an assault call. One individual was found angling after revocation while using extra lines. Numerous cases from deer season were followed up on, with enforcement action taken for several overlimits of deer and untagged deer, unlawful use of bonus tags, and deer registration violations. Fish houses were monitored for the proper markings and license tags.

CO Mary Manning (Grand Marais) worked a BWCAW detail in the Ely area. The officer also followed up on issues from the previous weekend’s trout opener and this fall’s bear season.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Randy Patten (Northome) worked ongoing case investigations. He also checked anglers on area lakes.

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) checked area lakes this past week and weekend for fishing activity. She also worked snowmobiling enforcement and handled a call involving a sick swan north of Deer River. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice-angling activity during the week. One angler was arrested when it was discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

CO Jimmy Van Asch (Hill City) worked angling and snowmobiling enforcement. CO Van Asch also assisted at a snowmobile safety class held by the Haypoint Jackpine Snowmobile Club in Hill City.

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) spent much of the week checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. Follow-up on open cases was completed, and nuisance animal calls were taken.

CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth) checked winter fishing on area lakes and worked trapping enforcement. CO Duncan also prepared for a court appearance involving a past trapping investigation.

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) spent time working on confiscated fur to make sure that it was properly taken care of and that it would also go to educational facilities through the Minnesota Trappers Association. Assistance was given to a local police department on a traffic stop that ended up in a DWI arrest.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Matt Miller (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked ice anglers and snowmobilers. Ice conditions are improving. Many car-killed deer permits were issued during the cold streak.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Tim Collette (Crosslake) saw increased vehicle traffic on area lakes as the cold weather has made for better ice conditions. In addition to checking anglers on area lakes, work details were worked on Upper Red Lake and Leech Lake.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) patrolled for angling and snowmobiling activity. A couple of young snowmobilers had snowmobile trouble and called for assistance. The operators were reminded to have their snowmobile safety certificates with them while operating. One passerby reported a car-killed mountain lion on the roadway near Pillager. It turned out to be a dead whitetail deer.

CO Scott Fitzgerald (Cuyuna SRA) reports calls were received regarding damage to trees in the SRA and reckless operation of motor vehicles in the SRA. A call about an incidentally trapped fisher also was handled. A TIP complaint was handled regarding a possible over-limit of fish and a question regarding car kill deer permits was answered.

CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) worked ice-fishing activity and observed larger wheelhouses and vehicle traffic increase. One angler was upset that a conservation officer would knock on his shelter door at 10:30 p.m. on a Saturday night to check a fishing license. CO Sullivan observed four unattended lines being used by the subject, and enforcement action was taken.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Chris Tetrault (Isle) checked anglers on area lakes throughout the week. Follow-up was conducted on a deer shining case from late October.

CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) worked ice fishing activity, along with checking the ATVs and snowmobiles that get the anglers there. Snowmobiles are mostly sticking to lakes due to minimal snow cover on local trails.

CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) conducted background investigation interviews for a potential new hire. She also received calls for car-kill deer permits and answered ice angling questions.

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) checked on a vehicle that had just gone into a ditch and found out the vehicle was stolen. The suspects were walking from the scene, and the responsible person was arrested after a brief altercation with the conservation officer. Charges will also be filed for multiple narcotics violations in addition to stealing the car. The CO reports that extreme cold hampered outdoor activities but the warmer weather brought numerous folks out. Fishermen were checked with extra lines, unattended lines, no license in possession, and no shelter tags.

CO Eugene Wynn followed up on dogs chasing deer and checked ice fishermen. Bitter cold temps have helped ice conditions in the area and fishing remains spotty with a majority of anglers chasing panfish.

CO Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) checked fishermen during the week and weekend. A number of parties contacted possessed marijuana. One party said he and his friends were talking about being checked just moments before the CO arrived. He said it was just a matter of time before he was going to get caught. A complaint from a resorter on Mille Lacs ended with a party being charged with littering. Various items were thrown down fishing holes in a rental, along with human feces outside the house.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) spent time answering questions at the Minnesota Trappers Association annual meeting and helping with registering bobcat furs.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Chad Thesing (Albany) worked ATVers, anglers, and hunters. Time was spent investigating TIP complaints, and following up on deer-related investigations.

CO Frank Rezac (St. Cloud) reports checking ice fishermen and doing a taxidermy inspection.

CO Keith Bertram (Long Prairie) spent most of the week checking fishermen. One fisherman commented that he didn’t think he would see a CO out in the sub-zero temperatures and that he wished he would have gotten a license. He got a citation instead.

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) picked up an incidentally caught fisher, and handled a dogs-chasing-deer complaint in which the dog owner had told his neighbors “to just shoot the dogs” if they saw them. While working fishing enforcement on one area lake, CO Kuske checked two guys fishing. Kuske warned them to clean up their cigarette butts around their fish house. When they left, there was litter where their car had been, vehicle tabs had expired in July, and they had no car insurance. Citations were issued, and then they couldn’t get their vehicle up the hill from the access, so CO Kuske and a bystander helped push the car up a hill.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Mike Krauel (Milaca) spent the week checking anglers. Anglers were finding moderate success even though the temperatures were so low. One individual, who was experiencing slow fishing, decided to try angling with a few too many lines. When that individual saw CO Krauel, he quickly pulled a line out of the water and hid it behind him. When asked about the rod behind him, the individual stated the line had not been in the water at all that day. When the individual handed the rod to CO Krauel, he was surprised to see there was a fish on the hook. In his rush to hide the line, the individual had not noticed he had caught a fish while reeling the line up. Enforcement action was taken.

CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) patrolled area lakes as ice conditions have become good on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, spearing without a license, invalid ATV and snowmobile registration, and possession of marijuana.

CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) spent the week checking ice anglers and following up on a trapping case. CO Seamans interviewed the owner of an illegally set trap in the Sand Dunes State Forest. The owner also was in possession of a fisher without the proper license. Enforcement action was taken, and the fisher was seized.

CO Tony Musatov (Sauk Rapids) investigated a trespass incident and an ATV complaint. Ice anglers were checked, with violations found for no angling license, angling with extra lines, and no ATV registration.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) spent the week getting better acquainted with his new station. Plenty of people were seen braving the cold weather on Prior and Spring lakes.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) reports a major surge in ice-fishing activity across the station due to thickening ice. Many questions have been fielded about the new tagging requirements for wheelhouses.

CO Thephong Le (ELCOP) worked with staff at Fort Snelling State Park to address issues of off-leash dogs and aggressive coyotes on Pike Island. He also worked with the USDA to distribute deer from deer-management programs to needy families in the metro area.

CO Brent Grewe (Minnetonka) fielded a hunter harassment complaint and continued training with K9 Shelby.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Chelsie Leuthardt (White Bear Lake) spent time checking anglers and shelter licenses. CO Leuthardt also responded to complaints about injured deer and various other calls. She spent time with a new area officer, providing information on hunting areas and lake accesses.

CO Vuthy Pril (ELCOP) checked ice anglers on area lakes. Snowmobiles and ATVs were monitored on area lakes and trails as well. CO Pril also investigated a trespass complaint and a possible small-game violation.

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week working on cases from the deer season. He also spent time working on a littering complaint, scheduling firearms safety classes, and patrolling wildlife management areas. CO

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Madison) spent time working angling, trapping, and small-game hunting. Please continue to use caution on area lakes as ice conditions are still inconsistent in many locations.

CO Andrew Dirks (Worthington) checked small-game hunters, ice anglers, and snowmobilers throughout the week. Investigations are ongoing.

CO Matt Loftness (Marshall) reports most of the week was spent checking ice fishermen and monitoring ice conditions. Most of the questions the CO answered dealt with the new fish shelter license law and legal coyote hunting methods. Forty-six teams took part in a coyote-hunting contest held out of Marshall.

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored ATVing, ice fishing, and snowmobiling activity. Investigations and follow-up activity were conducted. Ice anglers are reminded that a shelter license is not required when fishing border waters between Minnesota and South Dakota.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time with ice angling and spearing activity. He also followed up on wetland violations, issued a wildlife possession permit, and completed aeration system inspections.

CO Dustin Miller (Windom) reports working deer investigations during the past week, with enforcement action taken for multiple violations. Complaints continue to be fielded related to coyote hunters using dogs and trespassing.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) checked hunters, anglers, and even a few snowmobilers. Predator hunters are taking advantage of white in the fields.

CO Nicholas Klehr (Litchfield) worked on a candidate background investigation. Other time was spent checking ice fishermen and checking aeration systems, as many are starting to be turned on if they are not already.

CO Mike Gruhlke (Jackson) patrolled his area, checking activity relating to fishing, snowmobiling, and ATV operation. CO Gruhlke also noted activity relating to coyote hunting.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on angling and trapping this week. Activity is picking up on the lakes with the recent cold weather.

CO Luke Belgard (Faribault) worked angling, trapping, and ATVing enforcement. The officer continued work on a pre-employment background investigation and conducted commercial inspections.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) focused activity on ice fishing and snowmobiling enforcement. CO Henke also responded to complaints from the public regarding trespass issues. Hunters are reminded that they need permission to enter or allow their dogs to enter private property.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports that coyote hunters are out with the snow and cold weather. One hunter stated he called in five coyotes at once but was only able to shoot one. Numerous calls regarding the January deer hunt have been taken.

CO Kevin Prodzinski (Wabasha) followed up on complaints and investigations remaining from the fall. A few trappers were having success with beaver, muskrats, and a few otters. The CO also reports working ice fishing, trappers, and the last goose hunters of the year. The last day of the goose season was a cold but also productive, and many limits and close to limits were checked.

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) reports a trapping complaint was received and is being investigated. A call regarding a sick juvenile red-tailed hawk was handled. The hawk was captured and transported to the Raptor Center for evaluation. Also, a complaint was received regarding a juvenile swan that was found in the parking lot of an area business. The swan was transported to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center for treatment.

CO Mitch Boyum (Rushford) reports a busy weekend for Deer Permit Area 603 deer hunters. Saturday was frigid and tough to hunt, but Sunday warmed up and hunters found success. Multiple trespass complaints were taken and are being investigated. Coyote hunters also are out and having success.