Illinois Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 12, 2018

NORTHWEST ZONE

Capt. Laura Petreikis

While on patrol during the second firearm season, CPO Teas located a vehicle parked in a waterway near the end of shooting hours. CPO Teas parked his squad out of sight and waited for the hunter to return. Soon after shooting hours, the hunter emerged from the corn in camo, but no blaze orange. The hunter’s firearm was still loaded after hours. While talking to the hunter, an uncased bow and shotgun were found in his parked vehicle. The hunter received a citation and warnings for his offenses.

CPO Teas cited a hunter at Castle Rock State Park after it was discovered he had more than his allowed number of stands, used screw-in hangers on the tree, and failed to record his information on his stands as required.

CPO Teas received a complaint from a hunter about a subject riding a motorcycle on his hunting property without permission. The hunter had trail camera pictures of the subject on the motorcycle, and the subject was soon identified. The motorcycle rider was cited for the offense.

CPO Posateri observed a small dog running back and forth on a very busy road. The dog was soaking wet and terrified. Several bystanders attempted to help, and finally the dog just ran out of energy. With a blanket and a catch pole, the dog was captured. The dog was turned over to the Animal Control Officer, and proper procedures were followed to reunite the dog with his family.

CPO Francisko was patrolling for deer hunters during the second firearm deer season when he observed an ATV driving at high speed on the roadway east of Cordova. The ATV then entered private property (Farm Service-Anhydrous Plant) and began spinning in circles in the gravel parking lot. This action by the ATV’s operator caused gravel to be thrown against a building and the anhydrous tanks. The CPO issued the Cordova man a citation for the unlawful operation of an ATV on the roadway. He was also issued written warnings for operation of an ATV on private property without the consent of the owner and operation on a roadway without required insurance on the motor vehicle.

CPO Finn was on patrol during firearms deer season when he encountered a hunter hunting in an area known to be baited with salt. CPO Finn addressed the issue with the hunter and informed him about the baiting laws in Illinois. The hunter received three citations: hunting by use or aid of bait; unlawful attempt to take white-tailed deer; and feeding deer. He also received warnings for unsigned deer permits and failure to have his license in possession.

CPO Alt investigated and arrested a DuPage County man during the second firearm deer season. He was found in the field hunting by aid or use of bait to include: two salt blocks; one battery operated tripod deer feeder; one tree mounted cracked corn feeder; and multiple piles of ear corn, crack corn, and kernel corn. This hunter was also found to be hunting without firearm deer permits.

CPO Alt stopped and arrested a man during the second firearm deer season for operating an ATV down the middle of the roadway.

CPO Schoonhoven investigated a complaint of a deer tagging violation during the firearm deer season. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a subject on violations to include: falsification/misrepresentation of a record and multiple drug charges. Other criminal charges are pending.

CPOs Thompson and Elliott interviewed a subject that allegedly took a 14-point buck illegally. Upon conclusion of the interview, the Canton man admitted to taking the 14-point buck and using his son’s permit. Additional investigation revealed the man had unlawfully taken the buck without permits to do so. Enforcement action is pending.

CPO Lazzell investigated a complaint of trespassing and theft of a trail camera from private property. The camera that was reported stolen was a cellular camera with GPS technology. When the trespasser took the stolen camera, the complainant began receiving cellular pictures of the suspected thief and others at a residence. After obtaining the updated GPS coordinates of the camera, CPOs Lazzell and Gerard located and recovered the stolen trail camera from a male subject at his home in Edwards. Charges are pending.

CPO Blazinic issued a citation to a nonresident deer hunter from Texas for failure to immediately tag deer upon harvest. The subject shot a deer and could not find it the day it was shot. A few days later, the hunter found the deer but the meat had spoiled. The subject decided he still wanted to keep the deer rack, but he did not want to use his either sex deer tag to tag a deer when the meat had spoiled. CPO Blazinic had the subject tag/check the deer.

CPO Blazinic issued a citation for unlawfully harvesting a white-tailed deer without a valid permit. The subject went deer hunting during the second firearm season with an antlerless only firearm deer permit. The subject harvested a five-point buck which was the wrong sex of deer for the permit he possessed.

CPOs Blazinic and Jansen charged a subject from Tennessee with unlawful harvesting of a white-tailed deer and failure to tag deer immediately upon harvest. The subject purchased an antlerless only firearm deer permit but harvested an eight-point buck. Several citations were issued, the deer rack was seized, and the subject is required to return to Illinois for his mandatory court appearance.

NORTHEAST ZONE

Capt. Brett Scroggins

CPO Winters came across a subject archery hunting during the firearm season weekend. The subject was advised that archery tags are not valid during the firearm season. A citation and a written warning were issued.

While checking deer hunters, CPO Winters came across a subject who was not wearing his blaze orange and did not have his deer permits or hunting license in possession. Due to his young age, he was educated on the violations, and written warnings were issued.

While checking an archery hunter during one of the firearm seasons, CPO Winters found the subject did not have a hunting license and habitat stamp, and the hunter was not wearing blaze orange. A citation and two written warnings were issued.

CPO Farber observed a truck traveling slowly down a country road. From a place of concealment, CPO Farber surveyed the vehicle. As the vehicle approached his location, CPO Farber pulled out and waved at the vehicle. The vehicle stopped in the roadway, and CPO Farber started a conservation with the two men in the truck. The two Indiana men were found to be in possession of an uncased rifle. The passenger immediately claimed the rifle, and he was issued a citation.

CPO Bergland received a complaint through Kendall County dispatch of hunters not hunting from the marked blind sites near Oswego in the Fox River Waterfowl Management Zone. CPO Bergland walked over 300 years through the River and dense underbrush on two islands before he located the hunters. Enforcement action was taken.

CPOs Reid and Farber followed up on a TIP complaint of a group of firearm deer hunters who were allegedly shooting after hours. The following evening, the CPOs spoke with five individuals in the field more than 30 minutes past shooting time. Several of the hunters still had loaded firearms, and one did not have a valid deer permit. Multiple citations were issued for the offenses.

CPO Stanbary conducted fish enforcement on Lake Michigan. One citation was issued for an over limit of fish after the fisherman was found to be in possession of 18 perch when the limit is 15. A written warning was issued to a fisherman for no license in possession.

CPOs Thornley and Snodgrass conducted sport fish enforcement at the South Slip of Lake Michigan. The CPOs were checking perch fishermen as they were returning to their vehicles to ensure they were following the appropriate creel limits. The CPOs observed two men carrying a cooler and fishing equipment to a truck parked along Lake Shore Drive. As they began to pull away, CPO Thornley directed the driver to pull back to the shoulder of the road for a compliance check. The driver exited his vehicle and retrieved his fishing license from a bag in the bed of the truck. CPO Thornley asked the driver how many perch the fishermen had caught. The driver responded, “around 50.” CPO Thornley asked the driver where the fish were located. The driver stated they were in the backseat of the truck on the passenger side. CPO Thornley removed the cooler for inspection purposes. CPO Snodgrass removed the fish from the cooler and counted them. CPO Snodgrass counted 119 perch. When asked why the fishermen kept so many perch, the fishermen stated they did not know there was a creel limit. CPO Snodgrass issued multiple citations to each fisherman for unlawful possession of over limit of perch. CPO Snodgrass also assessed a civil penalty for the fish taken illegally. The fish were seized, photographed, and released back into Lake Michigan. The fishermen were given a mandatory court date in Cook County Court.

While conducting sport fishing enforcement at the parking lot at DuSable Harbor, CPO Ausmus witnessed two anglers walking his direction. When the anglers saw CPO Ausmus, they stopped and began adjusting their gear. The angler carrying a blue bucket walked into the shadows of the parking garage and emerged carrying a white bucket. CPO Ausmus made contact with both subjects. One angler had 10 perch, and the angler with the white bucket had 16 perch. CPO Ausmus ordered them to stay put and retrieved the blue bucket which contained another 27 perch. The angler allowed CPO Ausmus to search his car where a backpack containing 20 more perch was found. The angler had 63 perch

SOUTH ZONE

Capt. Jim Mayes

CPO Sievers received a complaint call during firearm deer season. The complainant stated that the neighbor drove an UTV onto the posted no trespassing property and had a pistol on his hip. The property owner has requested charges be filed. CPO Sievers has completed a field report, and it will be taken to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

CPO Sievers received a complaint call from a firearm deer hunter about two men and two boys trespassing onto private property along the Mississippi River. The hunter photographed the trespassers and their vehicle. The investigation is ongoing.

CPO Jourdan provided CPO Folden with information involving the illegal dumping of trash on Ten Mile Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area. CPO Folden interviewed two subjects and identified the dumper. A citation was issued for unlawfully dumping trash on State property.

While on patrol with Sgt. Hyatt, CPO Roper observed a truck sitting in the middle of a road with the passenger door open. Upon speaking with the driver of the vehicle, it was discovered his son was in the adjacent field attempting to take a deer. The youth was not wearing blaze orange, and he did not possess a valid deer permit. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for allowing his son to hunt without blaze orange clothing during firearm deer season. The driver was also issued a warning for the deer permit violation.

While conducting a night detail, CPO Roper observed someone that was using the vehicle’s headlights to shine the fields in an attempt to shine deer. A vehicle stop was done, and no firearms were found inside the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was issued a written warning for unlawfully attempting to shine deer.

CPO Roper observed three ATVs riding on the roadway. A traffic stop on the ATVs was initiated, and one of the riders was found to have an open container of alcohol on the ATV. While speaking with another rider, CPO Roper detected the odor of cannabis. The individual admitted to having cannabis and a metal smoking pipe. CPO Roper issued one subject an illegal transportation of alcohol on a roadway citation. Two civil cannabis citations were issued to the other individual.

While on patrol, CPO Roper observed a hunter returning to their vehicle. Upon checking the individual, it was discovered the hunter had no valid firearm deer permit and was in possession of her husband’s deer tag. The hunter’s shotgun was also not equipped with a plug which allowed the shotgun to hold more than three shells. Through further investigation, it was discovered the husband of the hunter had killed a buck during the first firearm deer season. At the time the deer was killed, the hunter’s husband possessed no valid firearm deer permit. The harvest of the deer was recorded on the wife’s tag. Both individuals were issued multiple citations.

CPO Smith was notified by Newton Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area personnel that there was a person in a boat fishing on Newton Lake. The lake is closed to fishing during the first and second firearm seasons. An employee of Newton Lake advised the person had left a note in the dash of his pickup truck stating he was sorry for breaking the law; but drove 30 minutes to get there and could not pass up the opportunity to fish on such a beautiful day. CPO Smith arrived and met with the violator.

While on patrol with Sgt. Hyatt, CPO Roper observed an individual hunting near Prairie Ridge State Natural Area. Upon checking the hunter, it was discovered the individual was hunting on private property without permission to be there.

While on patrol, CPO Roper observed two hunters in the timber. One of the hunters was observed to be wearing the required blaze orange hat, but he was not wearing the required blaze orange vest. Upon checking the hunters, it was discovered one of the firearms was not equipped with a plug which allowed the firearm to hold more than three shells.