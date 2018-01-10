Ohio sees drop in muzzleloader deer-hunting harvest numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Hunters checked 13,268 white-tailed deer during Ohio’s muzzleloader season Jan. 6-9, according to the Ohio DNR. That’s down from last year’s muzzleloader season, when 15,843 deer were checked.

Hunters still have opportunities to pursue deer this winter, as archery season remains open through Sunday, Feb. 4.

Coshocton County led the way during the muzzleloader hunt with 487 deer registered – down from 591 there last year.

A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters using muzzleloaders during the four-day deer-muzzleloader season follows. (The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for this year’s season, and last year’s numbers are in parentheses.)

Adams: 208 (308); Allen: 57 (50); Ashland: 204 (239); Ashtabula: 316 (463); Athens: 351 (442); Auglaize: 57 (48); Belmont: 306 (391); Brown: 159 (230); Butler: 93 (75); Carroll: 348 (427); Champaign: 60 (72); Clark: 47 (42); Clermont: 109 (168); Clinton: 63 (59); Columbiana: 292 (293); Coshocton: 487 (591); Crawford: 51 (52); Cuyahoga: 2 (2); Darke: 28 (37); Defiance: 91 (84); Delaware: 62 (71); Erie: 42 (30); Fairfield: 156 (138); Fayette: 29 (14); Franklin: 34 (27); Fulton: 40 (33); Gallia: 176 (338); Geauga: 102 (132); Greene: 51 (47); Guernsey: 463 (490); Hamilton: 34 (39); Hancock: 59 (51); Hardin: 101 (111); Harrison: 346 (499); Henry: 25 (32); Highland: 203 (216); Hocking: 358 (366); Holmes: 278 (289); Huron: 121 (133); Jackson: 218 (324); Jefferson: 182 (359); Knox: 328 (340); Lake: 31 (48); Lawrence: 83 (194); Licking: 363 (440); Logan: 127 (136); Lorain: 136 (142); Lucas: 28 (14); Madison: 21 (32); Mahoning: 138 (135); Marion: 49 (57); Medina: 104 (126); Meigs: 310 (420); Mercer: 28 (29); Miami: 45 (41); Monroe: 255 (344); Montgomery: 29 (29); Morgan: 366 (429); Morrow: 93 (96); Muskingum: 481 (602); Noble: 265 (310); Ottawa: 27 (25); Paulding: 69 (42); Perry: 240 (301); Pickaway: 55 (60); Pike: 168 (172); Portage: 112 (129); Preble: 69 (63); Putnam: 21 (20); Richland: 247 (230); Ross: 237 (287); Sandusky: 56 (52); Scioto: 168 (229); Seneca: 98 (100); Shelby: 60 (67); Stark: 166 (215); Summit: 38 (36); Trumbull: 216 (256); Tuscarawas: 396 (514); Union: 52 (42); Van Wert: 20 (24); Vinton: 255 (305); Warren: 82 (63); Washington: 344 (472); Wayne: 157 (150); Williams: 89 (85); Wood: 53 (32); Wyandot: 84 (96). Total: 13,268 (15,843).