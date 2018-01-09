Gander Outdoors says it will open 69 stores by May – 39 in Great Lakes region

Gander Outdoors, formerly known as Gander Mountain, recently released a list of 69 stores that new parent company Camping World Holdings, Inc., said will reopen by May – with the majority of those stores in the Great Lakes region.

The stores, along with a number that won’t reopen, were originally closed because of last year’s foreclosure of Gander Mountain’s parent company.

Camping World Holdings didn’t provide exact dates for any of the reopenings, but started with an opening in December 2017 in Lakeville, Minn. – right down the road from Gander Outdoors’ headquarters in Bloomington. The company has since reopened a store in Utica, Mich., too, it said.

Also in Minnesota, stores in Baxter, Bemidji, Forest Lake and Hermantown are expected to reopen by May, too, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings reported.

In all, the company is planning for 39 reopenings across the Great Lakes region, including 11 in Wisconsin.

Besides the Minnesota openings, other Great Lakes locations to reopen by May, according to the company:

Illinois: O’Fallon, Peoria, Rockford, Springfield.

Michigan: Coldwater, Flint, Kalamazoo, Marquette, Port Huron, Saginaw, Traverse City, Utica (open).

New York: Kingston, Syracuse, Tonawanda.

Ohio: Mentor, Niles.

Pennsylvania: Chambersburg, Greensburg, Johnstown, Scranton, Williamsport, York.

Wisconsin: Appleton, Baraboo, Deforest (Madison), Eau Claire, Green Bay, Janesville, Kenosha, Onalaska (Lacrosse), Sheboygan, Waukesha, Wausau (Rothschild).

According to the company, other reopenings are scheduled for Florence, Ala.; Opelika, Ala.; Parker, Colo.; Ocala, Fla.; Pensacola, Fla.; St. Augustine, Fla.; Tampa, Fla.; Albany, Ga.; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Ft. Wayne, Ind.; Greenfield, Ind.; Indianapolis (Castleton), Ind.; Wichita, Kan.; Bowling Green, Ky.; Paducah, Ky.; Chesterfield, Mo.; Fayetteville, N.C.; Gastonia, N.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; Monroe, N.C.; Mooresville, N.C.; Winston-Salem, N.C.; North Charleston, S.C.; Jackson, Tenn.; Amarillo, Texas; Ft. Worth, Texas; Spring, Texas; Tyler, Texas; Fredericksburg, Va.; Roanoke, Va.