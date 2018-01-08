Minnesota’s deer-management plan heads toward finish line

Sauk Rapids, Minn. — How many deer Minnesota hunters can sustainably harvest was one of several topics debated at the 12th and final scheduled meeting of the appointed Deer Management Plan Advisory Committee. The meeting was Dec. 13.

The DMPAC, which began meeting as a 19-member group exactly a year ago, did not come up with a two-thirds majority vote to make an advisory recommendation to change the plan’s statewide harvest level.

After a dozen monthly meetings, Minnesota’s first deer-management plan is heading toward completion, although it remains a draft until after DNR staff complete a review of the plan, which would be presented again to the DMPAC for comment. Then the revised plan would head to the public for comment before a final draft is approved by DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr.

And, certainly, there are some things yet to be ironed out, such as the statewide sustainable harvest goal, which DNR staff had put at 190,000 deer (the DNR is expecting 199,000 deer to be harvested this year).

Craig Engwall, executive director of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, said he didn’t believe hunters would be accepting of a goal of 190,000, and noted that while a super-majority could not be met by the committee, which represents a wide range of interests, the most popular harvest number was 225,000, which was the figure the MDHA had recommended.

Leslie McInenly, who became the DNR’s point person for the committee in September, said such a harvest number wouldn’t be sustainable without driving deer populations down. When harvest figures in previous decades were higher, she said, there was wide consensus to bring down deer populations.

“The point is when we achieved those density levels in the early to mid-2000s, we were getting pressure to reduce deer populations,” McInenly said, alluding to pressure from agricultural and forestry interests among others. “There was fairly broad agreement at that time that we needed to reduce the population.”

Engwall pushed back.

“I would respond by saying they have chosen a number that is below the 30-year average,” Engwall said, noting this year’s harvest was expected to reach 199,000. “If (the DNR thinks) deer hunters view this as being the sweet spot of deer hunting in Minnesota, then they are mistaken.”

Engwall said he is encouraged that the plan, as its stands now, would let future deer-goal settings increase the deer population goals by more than 50 percent, where it is currently capped.

The current 50-percent increase cap frustrated hunters in areas of northern Minnesota where severe winters took their toll on the deer population, and where there was a desire to go to even more conservative seasons to increase populations as quickly as possible.

But Engwall was still cautious about the plan.

“I would say it’s hard to know where we are going to end up (on many issues) because there’s still lots of things hanging out there,” he said.

Member Marty Stubstad, of the Bluffland Whitetail Association, was, perhaps, less optimistic.

“We are basically right back where we started from,” said Stubstad, an archery shot owner. He mentioned a wide range of issues regarding deer hunting in Minnesota. Increasingly, he said, he has traveled out of the state to go deer hunting because of a declining quality of hunt in Minnesota.

Stubstad noted that this year’s 199,000-deer-harvest projection is bumped up by the chronic wasting disease zone, which liberalized harvest to reduce the chance of that feared disease from spreading. “That’s an inflated number,” he said.

Stubstad noted that BWA members asked for more money for helicopter time to improve deer population estimate data.

Denis Quarberg, former president and current member of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, said he was happy with where the plan, intended to be a strategic, long-term management guideline, was headed.

“It is both goal-oriented and has numbers that are achievable and measurable,” Quarberg said. “We’ve had some meetings where we have not been what I thought of as productive, and we have had some meetings that were very productive. This is a big undertaking, but overall, the plan should be good when we finally get it out.”

One of the things that most excited Quarberg was the call from committee members for increased transparency in how deer are managed by the agency, and increased opportunities for public input on deer issues that are expected to result from the planning process.

Quarberg said, in addition, regional subcommittees likely will be formed and will meet annually or as often as necessary.

“I am hopeful that it will lay the groundwork so that we are doing a better job of communicating how we make decisions on deer management,” McInenly said.

On the harvest number, public comment also will be factored into the final decision, McInenly said. She said the DNR hopes to bring another draft to the DMPAC by the end of February. The plan could then be ready for public comment in March or April.