Four more captive deer CWD positive in Pennsylvania

Harrisburg — Four more captive deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in south-central Pennsylvania, the state Department of Agriculture announced recently.

The disease was confirmed in three white-tailed deer on a hunting preserve in Franklin County and one on a Fulton County hunting preserve, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. Both preserves were under quarantine for the disease due to prior positive test results.

All four deer were born and raised on the Fulton County farm.

With the recent announcement, 44 captive deer have been confirmed to have CWD since the disease was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2012.

The department’s Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory in Harrisburg tested the deer, which were later confirmed positive at National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The deer were tested as required by the department for mandatory herd surveillance on CWD-quarantined premises. Deer cannot be moved on or off these properties without permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Three deer taken in DMA 2 during 2017 early archery season tested positive for CWD, according to a Game Commission spokesman.

The first cases of CWD in Pennsylvania were detected in white-tailed deer that died in 2012 on an Adams County deer farm, and in wild, white-tailed deer in Blair and Bedford counties.

Since 1998, accredited veterinarians and certified CWD technicians have tested 27,000 captive deer in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission collects samples from hunter-harvested deer and elk and wild deer that appear sick or behave abnormally.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture coordinates a mandatory CWD surveillance program for the 21,000 captive deer on 1,000 breeding farms, hobby farms and hunting preserves across the state.