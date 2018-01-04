Winter can be tough on a fishing fanatic

Over the last several months, I have been bombarded by work and home obligations that have kept me from spending much-needed time on the water. But if I don’t pick up a fishing rod soon, I’ll go nuts.

I can’t be alone in this plight. So how do others cope?

Due to life changes over the last year, my world has been turned upside-down. Fighting cancer and then going through a sudden divorce has caused me to change my focus in life. It’s now geared more toward my 6-year-old son and making sure that he’s happy.

This time also allowed me to spend more time with my son, taking him around to some local ponds. Getting him out fishing was more important. He is my pride and joy, and when he looks up at me and asks to go fishing, how can I say no?

To me, fishing is not only a way of life, but a way to escape many of the problems that I encounter from day to day. It is a release and a place that allows me to forget about the hustle and bustle of the everyday world. I am trying to figure out how to suppress the frustrations when things don’t go right and I can’t spend the time on the water that I want.

Sure, there are surrogates for actual time on the water. Fishing TV shows or trade shows have their place and will satisfy some of the urges. However, they tend to only increase the desires to head out onto the water. These outlets are temporary and can never replace the real thing. So here’s to getting on the water, even if it’s hard water.

Fishing, for me, is a cure-all.

Read more about using fishing to get through the winter blahs in the Jan. 12 issue of Illinois Outdoor News.