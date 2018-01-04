Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 5, 2018

NORTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Clarion County WCO Michael A. Girosky reminds Pennsylvanians that those who take possession of a road-killed deer must, within 24 hours, call the Game Commission regional office serving the area where it was picked up. A permit number is issued to only that person, and the deer cannot be transferred, donated or the meat given to another person.

Jefferson County WCO Roger A. Hartless reports that several charges were filed recently relative to an incident that occurred midmorning on the second day of the rifle deer season. Those charges included operating an ATV illegally on state forest property, failure to wear the required fluorescent orange material while hunting, operating a vehicle to avoid identification, and resisting or interfering with an officer. The individual involved could face jail time if convicted of the resisting or interfering with an officer charge.

Warren County WCO Eric M. McBride reports that multiple citations were filed throughout bear and rifle deer seasons as a result of hunters keeping loaded firearms in vehicles.

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County WCO Tom Kline reports a Greentree Borough resident recently pleaded guilty to attempting to take a white-tailed deer in a closed season and violating safety zone requirements. With the help of the Greentree Borough Police Department, the defendant was dressed in camouflage in a small strip of trees 23 yards away from a residential home. His bow was rigged up with a flashlight. The defendant was ordered to pay fines and costs totaling $929.50, and he could face multiple years of hunting and trapping license revocation.

Allegheny County WCO Dan Puhala reports charges are being filed against several individuals for using bait during the first week of firearms deer season. Three separate baiting locations were discovered while patrolling or investigating other issues. One incident involved a deer that was unlawfully taken over bait.

Beaver County WCO Matt Kramer reports a Monaca area man was cited for hunting after hours and having a loaded firearm in a vehicle. The man was discovered, well after dark, parked in a field with all the lights on his vehicle illuminating the woods. This included the large LED light bar on the top of the vehicle. The man indicated he feared the coyotes might come near when he went to take down his pop- up blind.

Beaver County WCO Mike Yeck reports several archery hunters were cited during October for not wearing the required amount of fluorescent orange while hunting or moving about during the overlap with fall turkey and the October antlerless deer seasons.

Somerset County WCO Zachary Edwards reports charges are pending against a hunter who fired shots at an antlered deer, in an unsafe direction. One of the hunter’s stray rounds traveled across a nearby road, into a safety zone, striking a vehicle and narrowly missing a group a hunters standing nearby.

Somerset County WCO Brian Witherite reports that, due to an Operation Game Thief submission, several individuals were detected taking multiple antlered deer and improperly tagging big game. Charges have been filed with possible fines amounting to $3,400 and the loss of their hunting privileges.

Somerset County WCO Shawn Barron reports two separate individuals were charged on the opening day of the firearms deer season for unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife. The charges ranged from transporting an untagged deer to harvesting a second antlered deer.

Somerset County WCO Shawn Barron reports two separate individuals have been charged for violations involving road-hunting pheasants on State Game Land 82. Charges included hunting through the use of a motorized vehicle and shooting on or across highways.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Perry County WCO Kevin P. Anderson Jr. reports a Perry County man recently was charged for hunting through the use of bait after he and a 10-year-old mentored youth were found to be using a corn feeder and apples on the first day of rifle season.

Cumberland County WCO John Fetchkan reports that Illegal-deer investigations two of which the deer were shot and left lay – are being conducted. Some details have been provided by the witnesses. Other violations such as hunters carrying expired licenses have frequently been encountered.

Fulton County WCO Justin T. Klugh reports that the Fulton County DWCOs investigated a multiple cases of individuals shooting deer with firearms in archery season, including by using a vehicle to locate game and shooting from the road. Charges are pending.

Bedford County, WCO Jeremy Coughenour reports that two Hyndman area brothers were both charged with killing antlerless deer during the archery season without having valid antlerless tags.

Blair / Huntingdon Counties, LMO Chris Skipper – when hunting a new or unfamiliar area, be sure to look the area over on a map to familiarize yourself before going afield. The PGC website provides a place to create and print high quality maps of any area within the Commonwealth. Maps take up only a little space and can help to ensure a safe day while in the field.

York County WCO Justin Ritter reports that numerous individuals have been charged relating to drug possession on property controlled by the Game Commission.

York County WCO Justin Ritter reports that one individual faces charges for hunting without a license. The individual was small game hunting at the time.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County WCO Blake Barth County said an individual was found guilty at trial of shooting through the cab of a pickup truck occupied by four people. The incident occurred during the 2016 rifle deer season. The defendant faces several hundred dollars in fines, several thousand dollars in restitution, and potential loss of hunting license privileges for two years.

Montour County WCO Michael College cited a man from Milton for shooting a turkey in a safety zone and out of season. He faces fines of $1,000 to $1,500 for the unlawful turkey and $200 to $500 for the safety zone violation.

Columbia County WCO Rick Deiterich reports citing a man for allowing his son to have a loaded rifle in their SUV while the two were watching a cornfield for deer. Warnings were issued for possessing hunting licenses from previous years.

Columbia County WCO Rick Deiterich reports that two Berwick area men were cited in separate incidents for using the State Game Land 58 shooting range without having a valid hunting license or range use permit.

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan reports several individuals were cited for hunting in baited areas during the firearms deer and bear seasons. One person had two mentored youths inside the blind with him, within 20 yards from an active corn feeder. “Not the best way to teach young people hunting,” said Finnegan.

Bradford County WCO Michael Goodenow reports four nonresidents hunting out of the same camp were cited for using resident hunting licenses. All hunters face fines of up to $500.

Bradford County WCO Michael Goodenow reports an individual was cited for the unlawful taking of game or wildlife after it was found the man shot an antlerless deer without having a valid antlerless license. He faces fines of up to $800.

Columbia County WCO Jason Kelley reports citing individuals during the first week of the firearms deer season for loaded firearms in vehicles. Several warnings were issued for harvest tags not properly filled out, failure to carry identification, and possessing a previous year’s license.

Bradford County WCO Eric Kelly reports two individuals from Towanda were cited for unlawfully taking or possessing deer and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Monroe County WCO Bryan Mowrer reports a Monroe County man was charged with three counts of unlawful taking of big game, three counts of using a motor vehicle to locate game, three counts of having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, and two safety zone violations. The man drove through a populated neighborhood and shot three does from his truck. The closest home was 42 yards from where the deer was killed.

Northumberland County WCO Jared Turner reports two felons-not-to-possess firearms and one minor were apprehended with the help of State Police in the area of Irish Valley Road, Shamokin Township. The two were cited for shooting at a white-tailed buck from the inside the vehicle.

Susquehanna County WCO Mike Webb reports investigating a case where a very large buck was killed with a rifle during the archery season overlap with fall turkey season. The deer was left to rot in the woods. Webb also reports that several individuals were cited for hunting over bait, and other deer baiting investigations are ongoing.