Minnesota Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Jan. 5, 2018

District 1 – Baudette area

CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad) worked angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Ice thickness on the lake is ranging from 10 to 14 inches in areas where anglers are setting up.

CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls) taught the law and ethics portion of the Red Lake Falls youth snowmobile safety class and monitored area fishing activity. One contact for no ATV registration resulted in a custodial arrest for four outstanding warrants for the operator of the ATV.

CO Kyle Quittschreiber (Blackduck) reports focusing on angling and snowmobiling enforcement. Deer season follow-up was conducted.

CO Hannah Mishler (Baudette) checked anglers and completed follow-up on a big-game case.

District 2 – Bemidji area

CO Tom Hutchins (Crookston) reports checking ice anglers on area lakes. Time also was spent checking trapping activity and predator hunters. Snowmobile operators were contacted on area grant-in-aid trails. Two additional deer cases from the firearms deer season were closed out.

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports assisting the county sheriff’s department with a possible missing person and with a pickup towing a fish house that went through the ice. CO Vinton located the missing person, unharmed, at his fish house and advised him that lots of concerned people were looking for him and him. The two anglers in the pickup that went through the ice were unharmed as well.

CO Angie Warren (Detroit Lakes) worked angling activity. The public is again urged to use caution as area ice thickness varies and incidents of anglers breaking through continue to occur. A call about a possible injured bobcat was received, but the animal was gone upon the CO’s arrival.

District 3 – Fergus Falls area

CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports some vehicle travel and larger fish houses being observed on area lakes. Some of the ice remains inconsistent.

CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) took reports about a car that went through the ice on Lake Miltona and a fish house that went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. An interview with a possible CO candidate was conducted and a background investigation continues.

CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers and ATVers. Ice thickness in the area varies. CO Osborne also responded to a complaint about a carcass with possible poison dumped on a neighbor’s property. The investigation is ongoing.

CO Brian Holt (Osakis) checked angling and recreational vehicle activity throughout the week. Time also was spent checking pheasant and other small-game hunting. CO Holt dealt with several nuisance-wildlife calls, including injured animals and a dead owl.

CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts included checking anglers, ATV operators, and small-game hunters. Additional time was spent on calls regarding injured animals and follow-up on complaints from the deer season.

District 4 – Walker area

CO Chelsey Best (Remer) participated in training at Camp Ripley. The rest of the week was spent on trapping investigations and checking ice fishermen.

CO Duke Broughten (Longville) spent the week monitoring trapping and angling activity. Anglers reported limited success. CO Broughten received more reports about ATVs breaking through the ice.

District 5 – Eveleth area

CO John Slatinski (International Falls) fielded many questions about local ice conditions and ice angling. He checked on areas of snowmobiling complaints and addressed various snowmobiling operation violations. CO Slatinski also assisted the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office with an oil storage warehouse fire involving several agencies.

CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring area lakes and related ice-angling activity. Ice conditions continue. Snowmobile trails remain in poor shape due to a lack of snow.

CO John Velsvaag (Cook) checked trapping and fishing activity and followed up on complaints. Fishing has been spotty, and ice conditions are improving. Trapping has been slow, and snowmobilers are starting to show up.

District 6 – Two Harbors area

CO Sean Williams (Ely) reports ice consistency continued to improve on local lakes after a long run of cold weather and minimal snow. Snowmobile trails are barely passable, and most riders are still avoiding them, but more tracks and sleds were seen during the week. Violations included operating a snowmobile on a roadway.

CO Mary Manning (Grand Marais) patrolled lakes and trails, checking anglers and snowmobile operators. The officer has been working with the local school district to implement DNR safety training programs in the school curriculum to provide better access to more youth in the community. The officer also followed up on cases from the bear and deer seasons.

CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt/Ely) continued to work on a pre-employment background investigation. A report of hunter harassment was investigated, and a litter case was finished up, with enforcement action taken. Time also was spent checking ice anglers and patrolling by snowmobile in the Isabella area.

CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) checked small-game trapping activity and checked area lakes for fishing activity. Ice conditions continue to improve, and fish houses are now being placed on lakes. A complaint about an illegally dumped deer carcass on private property is being investigated.

District 7 – Grand Rapids area

CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) spent time checking angling activity. She also followed up with some case work she has been dealing with and answered calls from the public. The cold weather brings more ice, which is good for folks who haven’t been able to get their bigger fish houses out. Please make sure to learn the regulations for licensing ice-fishing shelters.

CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity, with enforcement action taken for angling without a license and operating an unregistered ATV on a frozen public water. Multiple roadkill deer possession tags were given out

District 8 – Duluth area

CO Scott Staples (Carlton) reports a trapping complaint is under investigation in which a complaint about trespassing and untagged traps was taken. Time also was spent getting confiscated fur prepared to donate to educational purposes. Assistance was given to the state patrol and the sheriff’s office in two separate incidents where someone had fled from a motor vehicle.

CO Andy Schmidt (Duluth) report incidentally caught animals were retrieved, and nuisance and injured animal complaints were handled.

Lake Superior Marine Unit

CO Keith Olson (Lake Superior Marine Unit) checked anglers and a few snowmobilers in the Duluth and North Shore areas. The ice conditions are improving in the area with the last blast of cold weather. A report about an injured bald eagle was fielded. The eagle was uninjured and simply was enjoying the benefits of a car-hit deer in the ditch bank.

District 9 – Brainerd area

CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked angling, spearing, and snowmobiling activity. Incidentally-taken fur and marijuana issues also were handled.

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked on a background investigation this week. Some snowmobiles are being observed on area lakes and trails. Numerous hazards present themselves due to little lake ice and little snow. CO Guida addressed a trespassing complaint, a failure to transfer snowmobile title violation, and a big-game overlimit violation.

CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) checked anglers on several area lakes. Most anglers were cautious about their travels on the ice. CO Ladd also assisted on follow-up for a big-game case involving lend/borrow violations.

CO Tim Collette (Crosslake) checked anglers on area lakes. Ice conditions are improving, slowly. Enforcement action was taken for unattended lines, expired snowmobile and ATV registrations, and several cases of angling with extra lines.

District 10 – Mille Lacs area

CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on fishing activities. Some speared pike were checked, while other spear fishermen were lucky they missed a large pike on Mille Lacs, as they did not take the time to read the harvest law. Trapping enforcement was taken for having a trap inside a state park.

CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) checked on trapping activity and found quite a few trappers having luck finding bobcat sign and tracks. There also were a lot of trappers checked that had been successful harvesting a bobcat. Ice thickness increased, which allowed for ATV and snowmobile operation on most area lakes.

CO Eugene Wynn (Pine City) spent the week checking anglers and small-game hunters. He also checked ATV complaint areas, local wildlife management areas, and spent time in the Chengwatana State Forest. Complaints about dogs chasing deer, and dogs running at large, have been taken during the past several weeks. Dog owners are encouraged to keep their animals at home, as fines for chasing big game can be $100 or more.

CO Luke Croatt (Wealthwood) reports an abandoned vehicle in a state forest was investigated.

District 11 – St. Cloud area

CO Joyce Kuske (Little Falls) issued multiple car-kill deer permits, picked up an incidentally caught fisher, assisted a landowner on how to legally post his property, and participated in the local “Shop with a Cop” program. ATV tracks that were found in the state park were tracked back to a residence four miles away where, along the route, multiple roads had been ripped up by the ATVers who’d done “dough nuts” in the roadway. Enforcement action was taken for a parent allowing illegal ATV operation, operating in a state park, and careless/reckless operation.

CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) reports assistance was provided on a big-game case that resulted in enforcement action for an overlimit and untagged deer.

CO Frank Rezac (St. Cloud) reports checking ice anglers, serving a restoration order, and doing follow-up on a taxidermy case. Accidentally-caught fishers were collected and processed.

District 12 – Princeton area

CO Phil Mohs (Center City) focused on ice-fishing activity. Many anglers have reported inconsistent ice thickness on area lakes. Anglers are reminded to check the ice before moving out to the main body of area lakes.

CO Mike Krauel (Milaca) spent the week checking anglers and following up on big-game cases. CO Krauel also spent time performing a taxidermy inspection. He also had the opportunity to speak to a high school wildlife class about careers in the DNR.

District 13 – West Metro area

CO Tim Maass (Osseo) spent the week working on investigations from the deer season, including failing to register deer, hunting with the aid of bait, and hunting during closed hours. Time also was spent investigating a trapping complaint.

CO Alexander Birdsall (Waconia) continues to see ice-fishing activity increase around the station. More deer stands have been removed from public lands as hunting is winding down. CO Birdsall used his ATV to assist the Chaska Police Department in searching wooded areas and trails for an armed suspect in a recent domestic violence case.

District 14 – East Metro area

CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week checking anglers, deer hunters, and small-game hunters. He also continued working on open cases from the deer-hunting season and handled TIP calls. CO Arntzen also issued a wildlife possession permit and handled several calls about nuisance animals.

CO Jake Willis (Maplewood) fielded TIP calls regarding big game and migratory waterfowl violations. Follow-up was conducted for cases involving outstate wardens. Assistance was given in Cottage Grove in attempting to locate a drone and its operator, who had entered into the Class B airspace above Washington County. Enforcement action was taken for leaving a stand in a WMA overnight.

District 15 – Marshall area

CO Craig Miska (Ortonville) monitored ice fishing, pheasant hunting, and trapping activity. Various investigations also were conducted throughout the week.

CO Luke Gutzwiller (Madison) continued to follow up on ongoing investigations involving trapping and big-game hunting activity. CO Gutzwiller would like to remind the public to use extreme caution when recreating on area lakes.

District 16 – New Ulm area

CO Jeff Denz (Willmar) followed up on violations from the firearms deer season. Time also was spent on litter and vehicle trespass investigations. CO Denz also followed up on wetland violations.

CO Shane Vernier (Willmar) spent time on ice-angling activity. He talked with anglers about new fish house license requirements and upcoming changes to northern pike regulations. CO Vernier also spent time following up on violations from the deer-hunting season and issued several deer possession tags. He also worked on a potential wetland violation.

CO Eric Schettler (Fairmont) inspected hunters and trappers. Ice anglers are venturing out. A hunting accident was reported in which a hunter shot himself in the leg.

District 17 – Mankato area

CO Jamie VanThuyne (Mankato) focused on fishing activity and assisted local agencies. The ice is starting to thicken. Some pheasant hunters found a few hard-earned, late-season roosters.

CO Chad Davis (Owatonna) checked anglers, small-game hunters, and ATV operators during the week. Several snowmobile operators also were out with the recent snowfall.

CO Jeremy Henke (Albert Lea) spoke to the Alden High School careers class about the duties of a conservation officer.

District 18 – Rochester area

CO Brittany Hauser (Red Wing) spent the week checking area ice anglers. Many anglers checked reported a slow bite but they were glad to finally be out on the ice. Assistance was given to local agencies, and a deer-shining complaint was investigated.

CO Trent Seamans (Rochester) would like to thank the volunteer instructors, local emergency responders/law enforcement, and other individuals in Olmsted County who made his time in the Rochester station memorable.

CO James Fogarty (La Crescent) checked ice anglers on the Mississippi River from Dresbach to the Minnesota/Iowa border. CO Fogarty also took a report about an injured deer outside of La Crescent. Upon further inspection, the deer was not injured, but was sick. The deer was taken to be tested for CWD.