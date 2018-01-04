Archery buck proves to be state record

Ron Shaulis holding his record-breaking typical whitetail deer rack taken with a compound bow on Oct. 24. L to R: Official Boone and Crockett Club scorer Ray Brugler, Shaulis, and Game Commission Big-Game Scoring Program Coordinator and official B&C Club scorer Bob D’Angelo. (Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania Game Commission)

The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced in a news release Thursday, Jan. 4 that a trophy whitetail rack shattered the previous state record in the Typical Archery category.

Ron Shaulis, of West Newton, Pa., harvested the trophy buck on Oct. 24 with a compound bow on public land in Westmoreland County. The rack had a net score of 185-4/8, which surpasses the previous record of 178-2/8 from a buck harvested in Allegheny County in 2004.

“The 13-point rack was very symmetrical, and lost only 7 7/8-inches in side-to-side deductions, which included an inch-and-a-half abnormal point off the right-side G-2 point,” said Bob D’Angelo, Game Commission Big Game Scoring Program coordinator. “That’s not much in deductions on a set of antlers this size.”

The rack had 25- and 26-inch main beams, more than 11-inch G-2 and G-3 points, a more than 20-inch inside spread and 4½-inch or better circumferences at the four locations where circumference measurements are taken on the main beams.

“I didn’t know what I had until I took the rack to the taxidermist,” Shaulis said. “He told me I should definitely get it scored, as it might be a new record. That’s when I knew I wanted to take it to Harrisburg to get it officially scored.”

Last year, a buck taken in Clearfield County that scored 228-6/8 was a new No. 1 in the Nontypical Archery category.