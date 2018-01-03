Iowa winter stocking effort puts trout in fisheries that wouldn’t support them during warmer months

(Iowa DNR)

Starting Jan. 13, the Iowa DNR will release trout in seven locations this winter in areas that would not support them during warmer months, the DNR said in a news release.

The popular winter urban trout stocking program is supported by the sales of the trout fee. Anglers need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger may fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one fish daily. A trout fee may be purchased by/for the child, which will allow them to catch their own limit.

Winter stocking events are dependent on favorable weather and ice conditions. Click here for possible changes.

The winter trout stocking schedule as of Tuesday, Jan. 2: