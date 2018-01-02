St. Charles artist Micah Hanson wins turkey stamp contest

Micah Hanson's winning painting. (Image courtesy of Minnesota DNR)

St. Charles artist Micah Hanson won the 2019 turkey stamp contest. The painting was selected by judges from among 12 submissions for the annual contest sponsored by the Minnesota DNR.

Hanson’s painting will be featured on the 2019 turkey stamp. His artwork was previously featured on the 2011 and 2015 turkey stamps, and he also has won Minnesota contests for the 2000 and 2003 trout and salmon stamp, both with a brown trout.

Six entries advanced as finalists and were selected Dec. 21 at DNR headquarters in St. Paul. Other finalists were Bradley Hadrava, Nathan Hager and Stephen Hamrick in a three-way tie for second place; Dean Kegler, third place; and Anges Coudron, fourth place. The DNR offers no prizes for the stamp contest winner, but the winning artist retains the right to reproduce the work. The 2019 turkey stamp will be available for sale March 1, 2019.

The turkey stamp was authorized by the 1996 Minnesota Legislature at the request of turkey hunters. Stamp revenue is used for wild turkey management and research. The cost of a turkey stamp is incorporated into the price of the hunting license – no additional purchase is required. However, a pictorial turkey stamp costs 75 cents and can be purchased with or without a turkey hunting license.

Turkey hunting licenses are free for youth 12 years old and younger; $5 for ages 13 through 17; and $26 for hunters 18 and older. More information on turkey hunting is available at mndnr.gov/hunting/turkey.