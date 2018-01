Milwaukee hunter dies after falling out of tree stand

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Milwaukee man is dead after falling out of a tree stand while hunting in Sauk County on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office says 50-year-old Jacob Herr was wearing a safety harness, but it had not been attached to the tree.

A hunting companion found Herr’s body at the base of the tree.