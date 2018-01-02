Mexican spotted owl population holding steady on Los Alamos lab property

(National Park Service)

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. — A recent survey of endangered species that live within the borders of Los Alamos National Laboratory shows the population of Mexican spotted owls appears to be holding steady.

The northern New Mexico lab, which covers about 38 square miles, recently released the findings. The survey covers the owl, the Jemez Mountains salamander and the southwestern willow flycatcher.

The survey found a pair of Mexican spotted owls living and breeding in Threemile Canyon and at least one Mexican spotted owl in Mortandad Canyon. There may also be siblings living in Acid Canyon.

The Los Alamos Monitor reports that surveyors located the owls by playing a recording of the species’ four-note location call and listening for a response. Surveyors spent at least 20 minutes at each station listening for a call.