Ohioans getting the urge to get on the ice

FINDLAY, Ohio — With a few more cold days ahead, Ohioans will likely be ice fishing by early next week.

A few hardy – or foolish depending on how you look at it – anglers were already fishing on just three inches of ice off South Bass Island on Lake Erie on Dec. 28.

A cold arctic blast, though, had enveloped the state on Christmas and temperatures remained at subzero levels for several days after the holiday.

And with those improved conditions, the Ohio DNR is offering a free informational workshop on the basics of ice fishing on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sportsmen’s Migratory Bird Center pond on Magee Marsh Wildlife Area, located at 13229 West State Route 2, Oak Harbor. The workshop is free of charge, but pre-registration is required by Jan. 25, as space is limited. Those interested may register by calling Kelly Schott at 419-898-0960 ext. 21.

Trained professionals from the ODNR Division of Wildlife will cover the basics of ice safety, equipment, bait, and technique. All needed materials will be provided. This hands-on workshop is weather dependent, and participants should dress appropriately as instruction will take place outside.

Anglers of all ages are encouraged to attend; participants 16 years of age or older are required to have a valid fishing license. Possible species that may be caught include bluegill, largemouth bass, and channel catfish. Any fish of legal size may be kept.