New York Outdoor News Calendar of Events – Dec. 29, 2017

Season Dates

Dec. 31: Westchester County (WMU 3S) regular deer and bear seasons (archery-only) close

Dec. 31: Pheasant season closes (Long Island and portions of Southern Zone)

Dec. 31: Bobwhite quail season closes (Nassau and Suffolk counties)

Dec. 31: Scup (porgy) season closes

Dec. 31: Black sea bass season closes

Dec. 31: Duck and season closes (Lake Champlain and Southeast zones)

Dec. 31: Snow goose season closes (Lake Champlain Zone)

Dec. 31: Canada goose season closes (Northeast area)

Jan. 1: Varying hare season opens (portions of Southern Zone)

Jan. 6: Canada goose season closes (Hudson Valley area)

Jan. 7: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) special firearms deer season opens (permit required)

Jan. 14: Duck season closes (Western Zone)

Jan. 14: Canada goose season closes (West Central and South areas)

Jan. 16: Snow goose season reopens (Lake Champlain Zone)

Jan. 28: Duck and brant seasons close (Long Island Zone)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) special firearms deer season closes (permit required)

Jan. 31: Suffolk County (WMU 1C) regular (bowhunting only) deer season closes

Jan. 31: Varying hare season closes (portions of Southern Zone)

Shows

Jan. 11-14, 2018: Outdoor Sports Group Show, Thurs. & Fri., 1-8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sun. 10-5, NJ Convention Center, Edison. For more info call Jennifer Bain, 212-564-8823.

Jan. 19-21, 2018: Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Conference and Event Center, Niagara Falls.

Jan. 20-21, 2018: New York State Arms Collectors Association Albany Gun Show, Empire State Plaza Convention Center, Albany, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday; 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Jan. 26-28, 2018: New York Sportsman’s Expo, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

Jan. 26-28, 2018: Fly Fishing Show, New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center, Edison, N.J.

Jan. 28, 2018: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Feb. 3, 2018: Central New York Sportsman’s Show, Kallet Civic Center, Oneida

Feb. 3-4: S-VE High School Annual Sportsman Show, S-VE High School, Spencer. For more info call 607-592-2100 or email cheveefann@aol.com.

Feb. 4, 2018: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Sidney Gun Show, Elk’s Club, 104 River St., Sidney, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Feb. 3-11, 2018: Great American Outdoor Show, Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, Harrisburg, Pa.

Feb. 10-11, 2018: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show, Johnstown Moose Club, Johnstown.

Feb. 24-25, 2018: Sportsman’s Show, Seneca Allegany Casino & Hotel, Salamanca. For more info go to www.york-pennshows.com.

March 1-4, 2018: World Fishing & Outdoor Expo, Rockland County Community College Fieldhouse, Suffern.

March 4, 2018: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

March 8-11, 2018: Western New York Sport & Travel Expo, Erie County Fairgrounds, Hamburg

March 23-25, 2018: Big East Camping & Outdoor Sport Show, Turning Stone Resort and Casino, Verona.

March 25: Finger Lakes Trollers Association annual Flea Market, Watkins Glen Community Center, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

April 15, 2018: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

April 21-22, 2018: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Aug. 12, 2018: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Market, Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Butternut Road, Unadilla, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Sept. 15-16, 2018: New York State Arms Collectors Association Syracuse Gun Show, New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 9-3 Sunday. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 7, 2018: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Co., Route 79 North, Lisle, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Oct. 28, 2018: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Antique and Modern Gun Show, American Legion Hall, 22 Grove Place, Babylon, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info call Carly at 631-241-3299.

Nov. 4, 2018: Midstate Arms Collectors & Shooters Club Oneonta Gun Show, Holiday Inn, Route 23 Southside, Oneonta, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For more info contact Sandy Ackerman Klinger at 607-748-1010 (1-6 p.m.).

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 20, 2018: Eastern New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Albany. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 3, 2018: Central New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Holiday Inn Syracuse/Liverpool. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Feb. 3, 2018: Niagara Frontier NWTF Chapter Hunting Heritage Banquet, Banchetti’s Banquet Facility, Amherst. For more info and tickets contact Al Gai at 716-937-3271.

Feb. 10, 2018: Leatherstocking Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Oneonta. For more info call George Decker, 607-432-5243.

Feb. 17, 2018: Adirondack Sportsman’s Alliance 17th Annual Banquet, Holiday Inn, 232 Broadway, Saratoga Springs. For more info contact Richard Besthoff at 518-761-2644 or Rob Mancini at 518-281-0582.

March 10, 2018: Western New York Whitetails Unlimited Banquet, 5 p.m., Carousel Banquet Facility, Hamburg Fairgrounds. For more info call Bill Bailey, 413-244-2304.

Education/Seminars

Dec. 30: Erie County Trappers Association, Fur Handling Seminar, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Collins Conservation Club. For more info call Patti Wattenngel, 716-337-2556.

Jan. 6, 2018: Sacandaga Sportsmen’s Day, 9:45 a.m., Broadalbin. For more info call Dave Spencer, 518-883-3713.

(DEC has established a website where registration for sportsman education programs can be made online. To find a course near you, go to:

www.register-ed.com/programs/new_york

* * *

NY Shooter Supply Reloading Classes, 6 p.m., 1st & 3rd Tuesday. For more info call Matthew Musto, 518-456-6383.

* * *

Jan. 10, 2018: Capital District Fly Fishers annual Intro to Fly Tying classes, eight sessions, beginning Jan. 10 from 7-9 p.m., Saratoga Spa State Park. Classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Monday of each month. For more information contact John Prokorym at jppflytyer@yahoo.com or 518-869-7563.

Archery

Mountain Trail Bow Hunters, 331 West Chenango Rd, Castle Creek, NY 13744. For more info call Andy McCormick, 607-621-3464.

Jan. 3, 5, 2018: Winter Leagues, Shoot lines 6-8 p.m.

Shoots

Jan. 6, 2018: Chesterfield Fish & Game Club, Practical Pistol, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info call Mike Stanford, 518-645-6391.

Jan. 7, 2018: Chesterfield Fish & Game Club, Low Light Skills, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. For more info call Mike Stanford, 518-645-6391.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association, Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. For more info call George, 607-692-4843.

Tournaments/Contests

Jan. 5-7. 2018: 7th annual Bob Evans Memorial Predator Hunt to benefit Advanced Strategy Adventures. For more info contact Rich Palmer at 315-720-5227.

Jan. 26-28, 2018: Foxpro’s New York State Predator Hunt 2 p.m., Penfield. For more info call Andrew Lewand, 585-223-5324.

Feb. 9-11, 2018: Coyote Hunting Contest sponsored by the Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs of Sullivan County. For more info and to register go to www.SportsmensFederation.com.

Meetings

Central New York Izaak Walton League meets last Tuesday of the month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. For more info call Mark Matt, 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. For more info call Robin Chernow, 607-849-6718.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., Branchport. For more info call Lorraine Jackson, 315-536-0539.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League meets second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. For more info call Arthur Fuhrman, 315-336-2460.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. For more info call Audrey Lewis, 315-853-1066.

Special Events

Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, 2018: Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auctions, at the GVTA clubhouse, 4462 County Road 32 (3 miles east of Honeoye, south of 20A), Honeoye; (6:30 a.m. fur check-in/10 a.m. auction).

Jan. 20: Wells Fish and Game Club annual Sportsman Swap Meet, Wells Community Hall, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information contact Nancy Lewis at 518-924-2110.

Jan. 20: Earlville Conservation Club annual Big Buck Dinner, Earlville American Legion, 6 p.m. For more info and reservations contact Bill Morgan at 315-691-2706.