What made the 2013 year-class so special at Minnesota’s Lake Mille Lacs?

Isle, Minn. — For the past several years, most Lake Mille Lacs walleye discussion and debate at some point veers toward the vaunted 2013 year-class of walleyes, which will, finally, reach full reproductive maturity this spring.

The 2013 fish have been viewed as important to the lake’s walleye reproduction ever since fisheries managers determined the class’s proportion. It remains the most substantial year-class of walleyes swimming in the storied yet maligned lake.

Since that time, fisheries managers and lake stakeholders have been hoping another substantial year-class of walleyes would “recruit,” or make it beyond the first year of life. They continue to do so.

This begs the question: What allowed the 2013 year-class to survive in such impressive numbers?

There are two main factors that managers seem to agree played big roles. The first of those is that the forage base was up in the lake that year, giving the 2013s something to eat and also giving potential predators something more preferable to devour instead of the little walleyes.

The other factor was a late ice-out.

“It was that 2013 year-class (that was produced) the last time we had a late ice-out,” said fishing guide Tony Roach, who’s also a member of the DNR-appointed Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee.

Roach said he believes late ice-out helps protect spawned and fertilized eggs from being pushed out and onto shore, something that hurts the hatch and can happen easily on such a wide-open lake that gets its fair share of wind.

“Calm springs are good, too, but if they can spawn under the ice, it’s like spawning in a test tube,” Roach said.

Brad Parsons, the DNR’s central region fisheries manager, noted that 2013 was a good year for walleye production on a number of other lakes, too.

Since the mid-1970s, the 2013 walleye hatch on Mille Lacs ranks among the top-five best.

“It was a good year for everything,” Parsons said. “Walleyes, pike, perch, and ciscoes. It was pretty good in most of the (state’s) large lakes as well.”

Aside from preventing wind and wave action from moving eggs around, Parsons said, later ice-outs are generally better for egg development, as opposed to years with earlier ice-outs and then cold fronts that move in and out, disrupting conditions for eggs and fry.

“You get fewer cold fronts, the later the ice-out you get,” he said, noting that late ice-outs are often associated, also, with the presence of zooplankton, which walleye fry need to eat and survive. “Late ice-out is key for a lot of reasons,” Parsons said.

Added professional angler Tom Neustrom, also a member of MLFAC, “When (walleyes) drop their eggs and then the cold fronts come through, that’s never any good.”

Neustrom called the combination of factors “the perfect storm,” and also suggests that the conditions were simply very good around the state, including for crappies.

“It goes without saying that there are times in Mother Nature that are the perfect reproductive situation,” Neustrom said. “There had to be something that made things right. It had to be the conditions.”

Parsons stressed the importance of the available forage that year as a major contributor to the success of the 2013 year-class.

Ciscoes managed to pull off a bumper crop that year, and the DNR’s study examining the stomach contents of the major predators in Mille Lacs suggested that the availability of all of those ciscoes may have limited predation on young-of-the-year walleyes.

“Those age 1 tullibees provide a real nice buffer,” Parsons said.

Perch, a favored forage fish of walleyes, also were up in 2013, and Roach said the lake needs another good year-class of perch in order to get off another good year-class of walleyes.

At several points during the past couple of years, there was a belief that the strong walleye bites that carried on uncharacteristically into the dog days of summer and, in the winter, were because there wasn’t enough forage in the lake.

“Fish will bite more when they’re hungrier,” Parsons said.

Roach said the consensus among anglers was that there was a bit of an uptick with yellow perch this past year.

“I don’t know if it’s enough to have a huge impact on the next year-class,” Roach said. “It’s nothing like ’13, but it’s a good year-class. Things are looking good. We do need an uptick, much like we had a good year-class in 2013, we need a huge uptick in perch and ciscoes, and particularly perch. A biblical proportion of a perch hatch would cure a lot of the problems that we have been facing the last five to 10 years. That would improve recruitment.”

Now that the 2013 walleyes are about to fully reach reproductive maturity, managers and observers will be looking for the next substantial year-class of walleyes – as they have been the last several years – with fisheries managers stating none have yet to emerge.

“If we don’t see good recruitment in the next couple of years, we are going to be in the same place,” Roach said.

Parsons said a massive perch hatch isn’t necessarily needed to help propel another big walleye year-class, but it wouldn’t hurt. He confirmed that the most recent hatch of perch looked good in forage nets. “It was encouraging,” Parsons said. “(But) I wouldn’t hang my hat on it.”

The condition of small- and medium-size walleyes in survey nets improved from the previous year, suggesting that there was a bit more food available.

“I don’t think they need a big, giant year-class (of perch), necessarily,” Parsons said.

One thing is for sure: Anyone concerned about Mille Lacs is patiently awaiting the next year-class – and the jury is still out on the 2017 class – to survive and project to be the spawners of Mille Lacs’ future.