Buckeye Sportsman Radio to Showcase Outdoor News Cooking Feature

Ohio Outdoor News, one of the seven Outdoor News titles published by Outdoor News, Inc., invites listeners in the Buckeye State to tune in this holiday weekend to the Buckeye Sportsman weekly radio broadcast. The Dec. 23 show will feature longtime cooking-related Outdoor News contributor, author Eileen Clarke.

Ohio Outdoor News Editor Mike Moore, and Buckeye Sportsman host Dan Armitage, will be discussing the proper field care, prep and cooking of gamefish, game birds and game animals with Clarke, who is the author of numerous cookbooks focused on wild game and freshwater fish.

Buckeye Sportsman is carried by dozens of stations across the greater Ohio region that broadcast the weekly program, which is now in its 19th season on the air, making it the longest-running outdoor radio show in the state. Moore has been a longstanding guest on the Buckeye Sportsman radio show, focusing on valuable conservation and natural resource issues, archery, fishing, and news about regional shooting sports. Dan Armitage, host of Buckeye Sportsman, is also a popular speaker at the major sport shows in and around Ohio, where he conducts hunting and fishing seminars every winter.

The Outdoor News Taste of the Wild cooking feature that publishes in each of the seven state-specific Outdoor News titles including Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania and New York, provides hunters and anglers with practical recipes and tips for preparing their wild harvest. Excerpts from Clarke’s cookbooks that have been included in the cooking segment have profiled step-by-step sausage making tips, game bird grilling hints, and recipes for marinades specific to wild game.

Clarke’s cookbooks have included the Classic Freshwater Fish Cookbook, Upland Gamebird Cookery, Sausage Season, Slice of the Wild, and her latest book titled Tenderize the Wild – which is the ultimate resource for crafting marinades that transform wild game. All of Clarke’s cookbooks are available on her website https://riflesandrecipes.com/product-category/books/cookbooks/

Podcasts to Buckeye Sportsman are available online at http://buckeyesportsman.net/podcast/