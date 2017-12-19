Bear shot after two separate attacks in northeastern Minnesota

A black bear like this one was shot Tuesday after reportedly attacking a dog and three men in two separate incidents in northeastern Minnesota.

Black bear attacks have made the news in grizzly country this year.

But news of black bear attacks anywhere still remains surprising, even in areas where there are healthy numbers of the animals.

The latest of these rare attacks came in northeastern Minnesota, where according to reports, authorities shot and killed a black bear Tuesday, Dec. 19 near Isabella after it reportedly injured two people in two separate incidents earlier in the day.

There have been reports of the very occasional bear attack in Minnesota in recent years. But the majority of those came in the summer; this attack was even more surprising in that black bears are usually well into hibernation this time of year.

Tuesday’s incidents were reported just before 11 a.m., and Lake County Sheriff’s deputies shot the bear, about a 200-pound female, within 100 yards of the scene of the second attack, according to reports.

In Tuesday’s first incident, the bear attacked a dog, and the homeowner was injured when the 68-year-old man came to the rescue of the dog – he jumped on the bear’s back but was thrown off and bitten, according to reports.

The bear then reportedly moved 150 yards down the lakeshore to a cabin, reports said, where it encountered two carpenters. The bear reportedly moved toward one of the men, and when the other tried to help, one of the two was bitten in the arm; the other was not injured, reports said, adding that injuries to both of the men who were hospitalized in the two incidents are not believed to be life-threatening.

This summer, back-to-back fatal maulings of two people by black bears in Alaska appeared to be flukes by rogue animals, experts said at the time.