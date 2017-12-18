A busy time for Illinois hunters – and conservation police

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – While firearms deer hunters in Illinois took more than 80,000 deer during the state’s busiest hunting season, Illinois DNR Conservation Police report that just four hunting-related accidents were reported, three of them involving injuries resulting from tree stand falls.

But at the same time, conservation police officers were busy enforcing wildlife laws and hunting regulations in and around the 2017 season, issuing more than 1,800 citations and written warnings for hunting-related violations statewide from Nov. 13 through Dec. 4.

As part of the three-week hunting enforcement effort, CPOs issued 831 citations and 971 written warnings. CPOs also seized 16 firearms from violators, along with more than 430 pounds of deer meat, eight deer antlers/skulls, five deer heads, one truck, one utility vehicle, as well as archery equipment, tree stands, trail cameras, bait samples, permits, illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The 2017 season was conducted Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Other Illinois hunting seasons remain open, including waterfowl and upland game seasons, and archery deer and additional firearm deer seasons. Details on all hunting seasons may be found at www.dnr.illinois.gov.