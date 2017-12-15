National Wild Turkey Federation to hold annual state convention Jan. 27 in Stevens Point

Since 1981 the NWTF Wisconsin state chapter has raised more than $12 million to help fund more than 2,200 NWTF "Super Fund" habitat projects on more than 780,000 acres in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) will hold its annual state convention and awards banquet Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Stevens Point.

The cost is $30, which includes a Friday night hospitality event for early arrivals from 8-11 p.m., as well as seminars on Saturday, the awards banquet from 3-8 p.m. and another hospitality event that night from 9-11.

Charlie Burke, the senior regional director for the group, said that since 1981, the NWTF Wisconsin state chapter has raised more than $12 million in Wisconsin, which helped fund more than 2,200 NWTF “Super Fund” habitat projects on more than 780,000 acres in the state.

Burke said that a person does not have to be a member of the NWTF to attend the banquet.

“The state convention is an annual gathering of new and current members who want to learn about what is happening with our wild turkey management, research and hunting related information,” he said. “It is reunion for long time members and provides an opportunity folks to network for places to hunt and new hunting techniques.”

There will be a ton of raffles, too, for those feeling lucky.

“We offer NWTF collectible art, new hunting and outdoor equipment, and a great selections of guns – shotguns, rifles and pistols,” Burke said. “The products we offer in our raffles are the newest in the outdoor industry and features things that appeal to both adults and youth hunters.”

There are incentives to register before Jan. 15, 2018, but hotel reservations should be made before Dec. 28, before the hotel block is released.

For more information go to nwtf-wi/state-convention.