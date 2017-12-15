DNR: Holiday hunt to help with antlerless harvest goals in select Farmland Zone units

The holiday hunt will be an added opportunity to harvest antlerless deer to help reach antlerless harvest goals and the county deer population objective.

MADISON — Hunters can look forward to additional deer hunting opportunities during late archery and crossbow seasons, as well as the antlerless-only “holiday hunt” in select deer management units, the Wisconsin DNR said in a news release.

The antlerless-only holiday hunt will be offered in 17 Farmland Zone units from Dec. 24, 2017 through Jan. 1, 2018. The holiday hunt is offered in these units based on recommendations from County Deer Advisory Councils where added opportunity to harvest antlerless deer is offered to help reach antlerless harvest goals and the county deer population objective.

Hunters may fill any unused antlerless tags in the designated deer management zone, unit and land type (public or private) printed on each tag. Only antlerless deer may be harvested in holiday hunt units with any legal firearm, crossbow or archery equipment. Units where the holiday hunt is not offered are open for archery and crossbow hunting. Bucks may be harvested only in non-Holiday Hunt units.

Successful hunters are reminded to register their deer by 5 p.m. on the day after harvest. Registration can be completed online by searching “GameReg” on the DNR web page or calling 1-844-426-3734. For more information on units offering the holiday hunt, check out the interactive deer map at keyword “DMU.”

Chronic wasting disease sampling

CWD sampling is being offered at various locations throughout southern, central and northern Wisconsin including both in-person service as well as self-service options, the DNR said in the release. Self-service kiosks are 24-7 options for hunters to drop off a deer head to be tested for CWD. The online registration database now includes within the station type option drop down menu the specification of self-service kiosks in available counties.

To find sampling station locations and additional information, search keywords “CWD sampling.” Hunters can search for CWD test results individually or view a summary. Hunters will need a customer ID or CWD sample barcode to search for individual results. For information, search keywords “CWD results.”

Hunters asked to participate in survey

The Deer Hunter Wildlife Survey will remain active until all deer seasons have ended, and wildlife managers ask that hunters to submit a report of what they saw during their time in the field.

This information will provide valuable data pertaining to Wisconsin’s deer herd and other species. For additional information, search keywords “deer hunter wildlife.”