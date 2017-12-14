Wisconsin Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Dec. 15, 2017

District 2 — Cumberland area

Warden Chris Spaight, of Grantsburg, and Grantsburg DNR forest ranger Jay Riewestahl investigated a complaint in October that a house had been burned intentionally and had not been inspected or permitted, as required.

Warden Pete Carlson, of Frederick, assisted a hunter during the disabled hunt. The hunter was able to harvest a mature doe and was very excited about his hunt.

District 5 — Lower St. Croix area

No report available.

District 6 — Eau Claire area

Warden Jim Cleven, of Colfax, was told of a crossbow hunter who had been trespassing while hunting deer. Cleven contacted the hunter, who said she saw a doe and two fawns cross a road. The hunter said she then exited her vehicle and shot the doe. The doe ran off wounded and was later found dead by the farmer. Cleven determined that she did not have a deer hunting license.

District 7 — Wisconsin Rapids area

Warden Bryan Lockman attended the Twelve Apostles Musky Club October meeting and gave an update on hunting/fishing laws. He also gave presentations at Stevens Point Area Senior High School’s fish and wildlife classes about fish and wildlife management and careers in the DNR.

Warden Jon Scharbarth gave a presentation on hunting regulation changes and answered questions at a wellness fair in October at Felker Brothers Corporation in Plover.

District 8 — La Crosse area

Warden Trevor Tracey, of Stoddard, received multiple reports in October of pigs roaming free near Ferryville. Tracey learned that some pigs had escaped from a farm in Ferryville. The farmer retrieved all of his pigs and moved the pigs to another location in Crawford County.

District 9 — Black River Falls area

Warden Matt Modjeski, of Sparta, was asked to assist a Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputy with a traffic stop in October. A vehicle occupant admitted to consuming alcohol and there was a suspicion of marijuana in the vehicle. A search revealed drug paraphernalia, marijuana, and marijuana seeds, along with two handguns and two long guns that were possessed by the passenger, who was a convicted felon. Both occupants were arrested and taken to the Monroe County jail.

District 10 — Wautoma area

Wardens Nathan Ackerman, of Berlin, and Peter McCormick responded to an open-water hunting complaint and found a blind with fence posts driven into the bed of Green Lake. The blind was 37 yards from shore. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Jonathan Kaiser, of Waupaca, joined regional warden supervisor Christopher Shea, of Oshkosh, and wardens Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, Kaitlin Kernosky, of New London, Benjamin Mott, of Wautoma and deputy warden Zack Seitz for the Special Olympics “Run with a Cop” event in October. Multiple individuals were contacted with a DNR presentation and wardens joined others for a Special Olympics run.

Warden Kaiser took part in an LTH event near Waupaca with a disabled hunter and the person’s son. Kaiser also talked with the hunters about wildlife management and spent time at the Chain O’ Lakes Conservation Club with the hunter.

Warden Kernosky received a complaint that an individual intentionally struck a pheasant on the road with his vehicle. Upon contact, it was determined that the individual did intentionally hit the pheasant with his vehicle and then picked up the bird without the required licenses. Enforcement action was taken.

Warden Benjamin Mott, of Wautoma, participated in a hunt organized for kids with disabilities and hosted by Adrenalin Ridge in southern Portage and northern Waushara counties. The hunt hosted six individuals and all were able to harvest a deer. Meals, lodging, and equipment was secured through donations from other organizations and the local community. The hunters were part of United Special Sportsmen’s Alliance.

Warden Mott contacted the owner of a treestand left on state land. The owner said he thought that all state land were now open for overnight stands. The owner had multiple conversations with Mott in the past that the proposal at the time was only for farther up north and did not apply to Waushara County. The stand was also not appropriately labeled. Enforcement action was taken.

District 11 — Peshtigo area

Warden Jacob Cross, of Shawano, and supervisor Andy Lundin, of Peshtigo, responded to Comet Creek Whitetails in October for a positive CWD-tested deer. Cross and Lundin met with the owner of the deer farm and conducted a fence inspection. The fence met or exceeded standards throughout the inspection.

Warden Cross attended a donated hunt event on the Whichman Farm in October. The hunt, open to kids and those with disabilities, was sponsored by The Fox River and Wolf River chapters of Whitetails Unlimited. The event included nine hunters. Cross answered questions and met with the staff, hunters, and mentors.

Warden Cross participated in the Wittenberg Elementary School “forest day” in October. Cross gave a presentation to the kids about a day in the life of a game warden.

While on routine night patrol in Stephenson Township, warden Timothy Werner, of Crivitz, observed a pick-up truck operating in the wrong lane of travel on Hwy. W, west of Crivitz. At the request of the Marinette County Sheriff’s Department, Werner initiated a traffic stop. The operator of the pick-up was later determined to be more than two times over the legal limit of alcohol. The operator was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

District 12 — Green Bay area and Northeast Operations Marine Unit

No report available.

District 13 — Oshkosh area

Wardens Thomas Sturdivant, of Neenah, and Zach Seitz, of Oshkosh, checked a vehicle parked in the Rat River State Wildlife Area after dark. Inside were one adult, three juveniles, and the presence of drugs and alcohol. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Jason Higgins, of Oshkosh, and Taylor Meinholz, of Madison, investigated a complaint of a subject who shot a turkey during the wrong time period. The wardens determined the subject shot the turkey in the right zone, but shot the turkey during a different time period as authorized by his permit. Enforcement action was taken

District 14 — Sheboygan area

No report available.

District 15 — Milwaukee area

Warden Blaine Ziarek responded to a complaint in October of two individuals hunting waterfowl during the closed season. The individuals were contacted and enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Matt Medina and Steve Sanidas contacted a group of three waterfowl hunters leaving Paradise Valley State Hunting Area in possession of multiple ducks. Two hunters were found to be hunting without plugged shotguns and they had not purchased a small game license, nor were they HIP certified. Enforcement action was taken.

District 16 — Racine, Kenosha area

Warden Brandon Smith, of Twin Lakes, responded to a complaint of subjects snagging and keeping undersized bass at the Lake Comus dam in October. Three persons were contacted and one was found to be over his daily bag limit and also in possession of seven undersized largemouth bass. The individuals also were found to have hidden additional fish nearby, which included four undersized northern pike and another undersized largemouth bass. Enforcement action was taken.

District 17 — Madison area

Warden Paul Nadolski, of Portage, was requested for a boat rescue on the Horicon Marsh after dark in October. The hunter had made a wrong turn trying to come back to the landing after dark and got stuck.

District 18 — Poynette area

No report available.

District 19 — Dodgeville area

Warden Youngquist found some anglers along the Wisconsin River in October who had unattended fishing lines set out for several hours as they slept in their vehicle. They had also kept an undersized walleye. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Mike Nice, of Richland Center, and Brandon Naeger worked a trapping complaint. They determined the trapper had several violations on his trap line. Enforcement action was taken.

Rock River Team report

Warden Pearl Wallace, of Watertown, contacted an individual after seeing the person take a pheasant from a road shoulder. It was determined that the individual had shot the pheasant from the road, then placed a loaded firearm inside a vehicle. Enforcement action was taken for the public safety violations.

Warden Wallace contacted the owner of an illegal treestand left overnight on state property in the town of Farmington. The owner also was hunting from the stand over bait, which is prohibited in Jefferson County. Enforcement action was taken.

Antigo Team report

Wardens Brad Dahlquist and Nick King investigated a complaint concerning a possible illegal deer hunting complaint near Armstrong Creek involving the carcass of a buck that was placed on private property. Upon investigation, it was found a neighbor in the area was archery deer hunting with an illegal mineral block as bait. Enforcement action was taken.

Wardens Dahlquist and King gave trapper education and hunter safety presentations to students in Mole Lake in October.