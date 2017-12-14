Wisconsin Outdoor News Calendar – Dec. 15, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 20, 2018: Wisconsin North WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Stevens Point. For more info call 800-274-5471.

Jan. 20, 2018: Wisconsin West WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Sleep Inn & Suites, Eau Claire. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 25, 2018: Outagamie Area PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, Black Creek. For more info call Josh Jackl, 920-517-1039.

Jan. 26, 2018: Lake Koshkonong, Rock Valley WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Pontiac Convention Center, Janesville. For more info call Dave Powel, 608-756-3453.

Jan. 27, 2018: St. Croix Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ready Randy’s R & D Banquets, New Richmond. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Jan. 27, 2018: Wisconsin Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Grand Meridian, Appleton. For more info call Jamie Merckx, 920-284-6548.

Archery/Shoots.

Dec. 15-16: Outagamie Conservation Club, Shoot, Capital Centre, Appleton. For more info call John Wilharms, 920-585-0890.

Jan. 1, 2018: Clintonville Trap Club, 9 a.m., at the Club. For more info call Jerry Krueger, 715-535-2605.

Jan. 1, 2018: Brown County Sportsmen’s Club, Hangover Shoot. For more info call Mike May 920-373-0947.

Feb. 10-11, 2018: Roche A Cri Bowman Inc Shoot, 8-3 p.m., Friendship. For more info call John Jones, 608-339-9066.

* * *

Racine Instinctive Bowmen, Archery Shoots. 14403 50th Road, Sturtevant, WI. For more info call Dave Larsen, 262-835-4975.

Jan. 1, 2018: 3D Targets, 8-3 p.m.

Jan. 27-28, Feb. 10-11 2018: Indoor 3D Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

March 10-11, 2018: Indoor/Outdoor 3D Shoot, 8-4 p.m.

* * *

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Events.13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot, WI. For more info call Dave, 920-323-4882.

April 28-29, 2018: Spring Archery Tournament, 8-4 p.m.

May 6-7, 2018: Summer Archery League Starts.

Aug. 18-19, 2018: Fall Archery Tournament.

Season Dates

Dec. 25: Bobcat season closes Period 1.

Dec. 26: Bobcat season opens Period 2.

Dec. 31: Hungarian partridge, pheasant, frog & fisher seasons close.

Dec. 31: Late fall turkey season closes (Zones 1-5).

Dec. 31: Southern Zone muskie season closes.

Jan. 1, 2018: First Day Hikes at parks around the state.

Jan. 1, 2018: Antlerless-Holiday hunt closes (see DNR regs)

Jan. 6, 2018: Candlelight Skis kick off at state properties. Events held on weekends through February.

Jan. 6, 2018: Early catch & release inland trout season opens (proposed, see DNR regs)

Jan. 7, 2018: White-tailed deer (archery/crossbow) season closes.

Jan. 12-13, 2018: Bald Eagle Watching Days at Sauk City/Prairie du Sac.

Jan. 18, 2018: Crow season opens.

Jan. 31, 2018: Ruffed grouse season closes (zone A)

Jan. 31, 2018: Grey and fox squirrel seson closes.

Jan. 31, 2018: Bobcat period 2 season closes.

Education/Seminars

Jan. 12-14, 2018: Minnesota Ice Fishing School, Bug-Bee Hive Resort, Lake Koronis, Paynesville. For more info call 320-291-0708.

* * *

Gander Mountain, Green Bay Lodge, 2323 Woodman Drive. For more info call Dave Nolan, 920-819-5025.

Second Tues. of Each Month: Waterfowl Calling Workshop, 7-8 p.m.

Shows

Jan. 19-20, 2018: National Fishing Lure Collectors Club Show, Fri. 10-3 p.m., Sat. 9-noon, Sheraton Milwaukee, Brookfield. For more info call Chris Slusar, 262-960-2230.

Jan. 26-27, 2018: Turtle Lake Fire District’s Gun Show, Fri. 3-7 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m., Brother’s Event Center. For more info call 715-986-4516.

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Rochester Outdoor Recreation & Vacation Show, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester, MN. For more info www.rochestermnshows.com

Feb. 2-3, 2018: Antique Sporting & Advertising Show, Sunnyview Expo Center, Oshkosh. For more info call Nona, 906-250-1618.

Feb. 8-11, 2018: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m. Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-18, 2018: Duluth, Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-18, 2018: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-6 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 9-11, 2018: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

March 16-17, 2018: Blue Hills Sportsmen’s Club, Gun Show, Barron Community Center, Fri. 3-8 p.m., Sat. 9-4 p.m. For more info call Greg Wilcox, 715-828-1182.

March 17, 2018: Gun & sporting Collectible Show, 8-3:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Lodge. For more info call Rich Mrozinski, 715-343-2625.

March 23-25, 2018: Badger Knife Show, Holiday Inn Express & Janesville Conference Center. For more info call 414-479-9765.

Tournament/Contest

Jan. 13, 2018: Winooski Bowmen Archery Club, Deer Contest Awards, 2 p.m. For more info call Vera Prust, 920-893-8987.

Jan. 20, 2018: Walleyes Unlimited, Ice Jamboree. For more info call Walt Koch, 847-710-5453.

Jan. 27-28, 2018: Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, Fishing Derby. For more info call David, 920-901-9229.

Jan. 27, 2018: Phelps-Land O’Lakes Lions Club, Great Northern Ice Fishing tournament, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. West Shore Boat Landing, Phelps. For more info call Brian Blank, 715-545-2142.

Jan. 28, 2018: Monches Fish & Game Club, Ice Fisheree, Pewaukee Lake, Curly’s Waterfront Bar & Grill. For more info call Bob, 414-690-1804.

Feb. 10, 2018: JIG’s Up Blugold Ice Fishing Contest, 7-2 p.m. For more info call Sheryl Poirier, 715-936-3377.

Oct. 5-7, 2018: Phelps Chamber of commerce Midwest Musky Classic Tournament, 8-6 p.m., Phelps Chamber of Commerce. For more info call Celeste Hendrickson, 715-545-3800.

Meetings

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club. Meets Monday at Hustisford and Thurs. at Fond du Lac. For more info www.hmhrc.org

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club meets every month on the 1st Wed of each month, 8 p.m. For more info call Roger, 920-323-4882.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. A guest speaker each month.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Meets Tues. & Wed., 4:30 p.m. Sat., 8 a.m. For more info www.foxvalley.com or Tom, 414-771-0811.

Baraboo River Chapter. Kids & Mentors Outdoors, meets 2nd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, WI Dells. For more info call Rick Miotke, 608-415-0755.

River Valley Outdoorsmen meets 1st Wed. of the month, 1,000 Is. Environmental Center, 7 p.m. For more info call Bryan Menting,

920-213-1611.

Ozaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sport Fishermen Club. Meets 1st Tues. of each month, Oct.-May, 7 p.m., Railroad Station, Saukville, WI. For info call 262-644-8481.

Winnebagoland Musky Club meets the 1st Wed. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7:15 p.m. Open to public. Call Dave, 920-922-6704 for more info.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings. For more info call Annmarie Kotuku 608-266-2952.

Blackhawk Musky Club meets the 1st Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., My Apartment Restaurant & Lounge, Janesville. For more info call Matt McCumber, 608-755-5887.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. For more info call Peter Daanen, 920-632-4452.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen meets the 3rd Tues. of the month. Sept.-May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info call Jim Ryle, 920-680-0055.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc. meet the 2nd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info call Jay Zahn, 920-866-9705.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club meets on the 2nd Tues. of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920-921-4337 for info.

Okauchee Fishing Club meets at 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 1800 S. 92nd St., Milwaukee, on the 1st & 3rd Tues. each month with a variety of speakers & subjects covering all aspects of fishing in Wisc. Guest fee $5.

Prime Water Anglers meets the 1st Tues. of every month at Club 10, Stevens Point. Guests always welcome. Call Jeff, 715-241-8590.

Winnebago Conservation Club. Meets 3rd Tues of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920-688-3122.

Milwaukee Chapter Great Lakes Sportfisherman Club. Meets 2nd Tues. of each month Sept.-May, 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House. For more info call Steve Todd, 262-370-7486.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League, monthly trap shoots, Beloit. For more info call Janice Chizek, 608-313-0356.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Thurs. 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. For more info call Mike Schmitt, 920-766-0812.

Wisconsin Fishing Club. Meets every 2 & 4th Mon. of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info call Ray Letourneau, 414-258-3530.

Southwestern Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. 7 p.m., cuba City. For more info call Terry Sheffer, 608-732-4824.

A.D. Sutherland Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Bill Cook Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Stevens Point. For more info call Tracy Raatz, 715-630-5288.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Gary Kurtz, 414-899-7120.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac. For more info call Tom Wilhelms, 920-923-5891.

Bill Cook Chapter Izaak Walton League of America. Meets the 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bill Cook Chapter Clubhouse, Stevens Point. For more info call Tracy Raatz, 715-630-5288.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info call Herschel Wickert, 920-261-7224.

Sheboygan Walleye Club meets the 3rd Tues. of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For info call Chris Gasser, 920-994-9057.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin meets the 2nd Wed. of Jan, Feb, Mar, May, Oct, and Nov., Thunder Bay Grille, Pewaukee. For more info Kurt Ketcham, 262-490-2362.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever. Meets Monthly. For more info on when & were call Jerry Tribbey, 920-344-5723.

Fishermen Club meets every 3rd Tues. of month, Sept.-June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. For more info call Lyle Peshkar, 920-452-9669.