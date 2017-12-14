Minnesota Outdoor News Calendar – Dec. 15, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Jan. 27, 2018: Red River Valley WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Eagles Club, East Grand Forks. For more info call John Eaton, 218-464-7427.

Jan. 27, 2018: Ringnecks Forever Banquet, 5 p.m., Prairie Event Center, Parkers Prairie. For more info call Marlene Pooler, 218-338-2059.

Feb. 3, 2018: Crow River Cutters NWTF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., McLeod county Fairgrounds. For more info call Michael Loe, 320-583-1375.

Feb. 10, 2018: Minnesota Southeast WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Treasure Island Resort & Casino, Red Wing. For more info call Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

Feb. 17, 2018: East Central Spurs PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Floppy Crappie Lakeside Pub, Pine City. For more info call Kenny Reed, 612-759-4709.

Feb. 24, 2018: Southwest Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Worthington Elks Lodge, Worthington. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 2, 2018: Minnesota Northland WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Hibbing Elks Lodge, Hibbing. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 3, 2018: Minnesota Northeast WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Elks Lodge, Virginia. For more info call Buck Nordlof, 218-434-0399.

March 3, 2018: South Central PF Banquet, 5 p.m., Vern Eide Chevrolet. For more info call Greg Posthumus, 507-383-4458.

March 10, 2018: Twin Cities WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Radisson Hotel, Roseville. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

March 17, 2018: Minnesota Lakes WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Broadway Ballroom, Alexandria. For more info call Steve Jorud, 320-491-7596.

March 24, 2018: Minnesota South Central WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Mankato City Center Hotel, Mankato. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

April 7, 2018: Rum River Longbeards Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northern Lights Banquet Ctr, Pease. For more info call Holly Altenhofen, 763-856-3568.

April 7, 2018: Cuyuna Range MDHA Banquet, Hallett Center, John Spalj Arena. For more info call Carrie Hofmann, 218-839-6898.

April 14, 2018: Southern Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Holiday Inn, Fairmont. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

April 28, 2018: Western Minnesota WTU Banquet, 5:30 p.m., Prairies’s Edge Casino Resort, Granite Falls. For more info call Chris Petersen, 507-450-6256.

Special Events

Jan. 20, 2018: City of Faribault Parks & Rec Dept. Indoor Winter Fish Camp. For more info call Brad Phenow, 507-384-0516.

Outdoor Media

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound, Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Writeoutdoors.com, Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

• Outdoornews.com, outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Sportsman’s Journal. Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

Education/Seminar

Jan. 12-14, 2018: Minnesota Ice Fishing School, Bug-Bee Hive Resort, Lake Koronis, Paynesville. For more info call 320-291-0708.

Jan. 13, 2018: Youth Snowmobile On Line Field Day, 10 a.m., Tracy Area High School. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

Feb. 3, 2018: Youth Snowmobile On Line Field Day, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

March 24, 2018: Wildlife Species Clinic Turkey, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 27-29, 2018: Firearm Safety Training Class, 7 p.m., Tracy Ambulance Garage, Tracy. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

April 29, 2018: Youth Firearm Safety On Line Field Day, 8 a.m., Redwood River sportsmen Club, Marshall. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

May 19, 2018: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Tracy High School. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

June 2, 2018: ATV Safety Training Class, 10 a.m., Lafayette Community Center, Lafayette. For more info call Steven Rykhus, 507-276-3521.

* * *

Three Rivers Park District, Schedule of Events. For more info call 763-559-6700 or www.threeriversparkdistrict.org

Dec. 16: Audubon Christmas Bird Count, 9-4:30 p.m., Lowry Nature Center.

Dec. 17, 23: Ski-skating I Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 17: Family Classic, noon-1;30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 17: Classic Beginner I Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 21: Ski-skating I Basics, 7-8:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 22: Beginner Snowshoeing, 3-4:30 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Dec. 23: Classic Beginner I Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 23: Classic Beginner I Basics, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 23: Classic Beginner I Basics, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 23: Quick Escape Snowshoe Hike, 10-11:30 a.m., Eastman Nature Center.

Dec. 27: Cross Country Ski Family Classic, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 27: Ski-skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 28: Ski-skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 28: Cross Country Ski, Family Classic, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 28: Cross Country Ski, Family Classic, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 28: Cross Country Ski, Classic Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 29: Full Moon Snowshoe, 6-8 p.m., Cleary Lake Regional Park.

Dec. 29: Full Moon Snowshoe with S’mores, 6-8 p.m., French Regional Park.

Dec. 30: Family Snowshoeing with Hot Cocoa, 10-11:30 a.m., French Regional Park.

Dec. 30: Beginner Snowshoeing, 1-2:30 p.m., French Regional Park.

Dec. 30: Ski-skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 20: Cross Country Ski, Classic Beginner, noon-1:30 p.m., Elm Creek Park Reserve.

Dec. 30: Ski-skate Beginner, 9:30-11 a.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

Dec. 30: Cross Country Ski, Classic Beginner, noon-1:30 p.m., Hyland Lake Park Reserve.

* * *

Maplewood Nature Center Schedule of Events. For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

Dec. 30: S’More Nature Fun, 1:30-3 p.m.

Jan. 6, 2018: Snow Flake Wonders, 1-3 p.m.

Jan. 13, 2018: Snowshoes & Tracks, 10-3 p.m.

Jan. 27, 2018: Fur Trade Heritage, 1:30-2:30 p.m

Season Dates

Dec. 31: Deer archery season closes.

Jan. 1, 2018: Pheasant, ruffed grouse, and Hungarian partridge seasons close.

Jan. 1, 2018: Stream trout C&R season (in southeast MN, see DNR regs) opens.

Jan. 6, 2018: January deer hunt-permit areas 346, 348, and 349 (tentative), and the CWD area 603 (1/6-1/14)

Jan 7, 2018: Otter season (north & south) closes.

Jan. 7, 2018: Bobcat season closes.

Jan. 13, 2018: Winter lake trout and stream trout season opens (lakes outside or partially within BWCAW)

Jan. 15, 2018: Crow season closes.

Tournaments/Contests

Feb. 3, 2018: Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby, 1-3:30 p.m., Fish Hook Lake, Park Rapids. For more info call Jerry Benham, 218-732-3360.

Feb. 3, 2018: Park Rapids American Legion Fishing Derby, 1-3:30 p.m., Fish Hook Lake, Park Rapids. For more info call Jerry Benham, 218-732-3360.

Shows

Jan. 11-14, 2018: Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show, Minneapolis Convention Center. For more info call Bonnie Harris, 612-332-8330.

Jan. 20-21, 2018: St. Cloud Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9- 3 p.m., St. Cloud National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

Feb. 2-4, 2018: Rochester Outdoor Recreation & Vacation Show, Mayo Civic Center, Rochester. For more info www.rochestermnshows.com

Feb. 8-11, 2018: La Crosse Boat, Sports, Travel, RV & Hunting Show, Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 9-10, 2018: Minnesota Decoy Collectors Assoc. Show, Fri. 11-7 p.m., Sat. 9-3 p.m., Minneapolis Airport Marriott Hotel. For more info: www.mndecoycollectors.com

Feb. 14-18, 2018: Duluth, Boat, Sports, Travel & RV Show, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-9 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

Feb. 14-18, 2018: Northland Outdoors Duluth Deer Classic, Wed. 5-9 p.m., Thurs. 5-9 p.m., Fri. 10-6 p.m., Sat. 10-9 p.m., Sun. 10-4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more info call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

March 9-11, 2018: Deer & Turkey Classic, Warner Coliseum, MN State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. For more info www.MNdeershow.com

March 24-25, 2018: Lake Region Builders Assoc. Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 11-4 p.m., Kent Freeman Arena, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Vicki Fenske, 218-847-0699.

March 24-25, Sept. 8-9, 2018: Bemidji Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

June 16-17, Dec. 15-16, 2018: Brainerd Gun Show, Sat. 9-5 p.m., Sun. 9-3 p.m., National Guard Armory. For more info call Russ, 218-845-2530.

* * *

Crocodile Productions, Inc. Gun & Knife Shows. For more info www.CrocodileProductionsInc.com or call 763-754-7140.

Dec. 30-31: Bloomington Armory.

Shooting/Archery

* * *

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc, 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Every Tues. Starting May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m.

Meetings

Bush Lake Izaak Walton League meets quarterly, west Bush Lake Park Bloomington. For more info call Gregg Thopson, 612-618-8616.

Will Dilg Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Betty Jo’s Restaurant, Winona. For more info call Michael Kennedy, 507-452-6642.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club West meets at Cabela’s, Rogers, 2nd Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Wapashaw Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 6:30 p.m., VFW Club Wabasha. For more info call Eleanor Groby, 651-565-2380.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League meets 4th Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Central Square Mall, Grand Rapids. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club South meets Gander Mountain, Lakeville, 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Rochester Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League meets 1st Weds. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc. meets the 3rd Wed. of every month. 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com

Dakota County Sportsman’s Club meets every 3rd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Rosemount American Legion. For more info call Jerry Wicklund, 612-384-4584.

Lake Country Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m., Minnesota Horse & Hunt Club. For more info www.lcretrieverclub.org

Rapids Archery Club meets the 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited meets the 1st Thurs of the Month, 7 p.m., Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-7171.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc. meets 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club. Meets last Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities meets the 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of The Master. For more info call John Cummins, www.fishersofmenclub.org or 612-670-0707.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club North meets Thorne Bros, Blaine, 4th Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

St. Cloud Fly Anglers Club meets the 3rd Mon. of each month, 7 p.m., Waite Park Gander Mtn. store. Call Dave Kollmann, 320-252-5906 or Tom Clapp, 320-685-3960.

Austin Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. of the month, 7 p.m., Todd Park, Austin. For more info call Barbara Owens, 507-433-2735.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildfowl Carving Club. Meets 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Mpls. For more info call Phillip Nelson, 763-226-7619.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc. Meets every 2nd Wed. of the month. For more info call Jason Neu, 320-267-8145.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Club East meets at Cabela’s Woodbury, 4th Tues. of the month, 6 p.m. For more info call 763-228-1193.

Brown County PF meets the 2nd Tues of every month, 8 p.m., Serviceman’s Club, Sleepy Eye. For more info call Jeremy Berg, 507-240-0096.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club March thru Nov. meets 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Cass County Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

Central Minnesota Retriever Club meets the 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.cmrcmn.org for more info.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc. Meets the 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

New London Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

Jaques Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Waterfall Inn. For more info call Jeff Young, 218-821-3669.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc. Meets every 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Lake Superior Chapter of Muskies Inc. meets 2nd Tues. of every month Oct. thru May. 7 p.m., Mr. D’s Bar & Grill. For more info call 218-273-6389.

Fur Fin and Feather Club meets every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call Lloyd 763-473-4103.

Mississippi Longtails PF meets first Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

LeSueur County PF Chapter 214. Meets the 1st Wed. of the month, Sept.-May, 7:30 p.m., American Legion, Montgomery. For more info call Ken Mader, 507-661-4841.

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125 meets 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Wright County PF meets 1st Mon. of every month, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Legion, Buffalo. For more info call Mellissa Sandquist, 763-354-4090.

Four Points Retriever Club. Meets on 2nd Tues of each Month. 6 p.m., Latuff Pizzarea, Plymouth. For more info call Terry Strege, 763-682-5624.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club meets the 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club meets the 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League meets 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

PERM

PERM Monthly meeting in Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org