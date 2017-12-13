Reports of snowy owl sightings up in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island wildlife preservation group says the state has had more snowy owls sightings than usual this time of year, a sign that more of the birds may be making their way down from the Arctic.

Lauren Parmelee, of the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, tells Rhode Island Public Radio that the owls have been spotted in Narragansett, East Greenwich and on Block Island. She says dozens more could make their way to the state this winter.

Parmelee says Canadian scientists reported a high number of snowy owl births this past mating season. She says the competition for food in winter forces younger birds to travel long distances for something to eat.

The Audubon Society says snowy owls should only be observed from a distance.