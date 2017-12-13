In Oregon, red-suited man on a sled rescues a deer on frozen pond

A still-shot from video of the recent rescue.

SALEM, Ore. — Reindeer are supposed to pull Santa’s sleigh, but in Oregon, a red-suited man on a sled wound up pushing a deer in one of several deer-ice rescues being reported across the country of late.

The reverse-reality Christmas-season tale played out when a deer wandered onto a frozen golf course pond in Sunriver, Ore., on Friday and then lost its footing.

Try as it might, it couldn’t get its legs underneath him. But along came firefighter Jeff “JJ” Johnston on a new ice-rescue sled that was as bright red as the suit he wore.

Johnston got close, spoke calming words to the deer and – slipping a bit himself as a tried to gain traction – gently pushed it with the front of the sled to the edge of the pond. Even then, the deer needed some coaxing. It seemed to have enjoyed the slippery ride.

Johnston tapped it on the head with the back of his gloved hand, then scratched the top of its head and ears, like you’d pet a dog.

The deer tried to get onto the sled before it turned around. Pushed once more to the snowy ground, it gained solid footing and, with a wave from Johnston, scampered off.

It was the inaugural rescue mission for the sled, which was purchased with a grant from Firehouse Subs, a sandwich restaurant chain, according to reports.