Controversial New Jersey bear hunt extended after harvest falls short

TRENTON, N.J. — Officials have decided to extend New Jersey’s controversial bear hunt because this year’s harvest has fallen short.

The state says hunters bagged 382 black bears during both segments of the 12-day hunt, which ended Saturday. However, only 21 of the 135 bears were “tagged” or documented prior to the hunt. That is six fewer than the 20-percent threshold required in the state game code to avoid an extension.

The state’s division of fish and wildlife says the hunt will be extended from sunrise Wednesday, Dec. 13 until after sunset on Saturday, Dec. 16.

There were 636 black bears killed during the 2016 hunt.

The potential for an extension drew protesters as the hunt drew to a close. NJ.com reported that about 60 people endured snowy conditions in Fredon Township protesting the hunt Saturday.

And this may be the last hunt for some time as Gov.-elect Phil Murphy is planning a moratorium. Recently, in a statement to the New Jersey Herald, the Democrat said “before authorizing another hunt, we need a fuller understanding and proof it works better than non-lethal (management) options.”

And in Hardyston Township, three bear hunters in New Jersey want those hunt opponents to put their money where their mouths are.

The hunters say they’ll destroy their hunting licenses if opponents pay them $500 each. The proceeds will be donated to a food pantry and an animal shelter.

Michael Bush of Mountain Mike’s Sports Shop in Sussex County posted the challenge on Facebook. Bush tells NJ.com he wants to see how much people care about the bears.

State Sierra Club director Jeff Tittel says it sounds like they’re trying to ransom the bears and are trying to discredit the people who oppose the hunt.