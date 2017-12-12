Gander Outdoors debuts with opening of Lakeville store

A still-shot from a video on the Gander Outdoors Facebook page chronicling construction and preparation at the Lakeville store.

The first Gander Outdoors store will open Wednesday, Dec. 13 in Lakeville, Minn., the company announced on it’s Facebook page Monday.

Lakeville’s Gander Mountain store, which closed earlier this year, will open under the new Gander Outdoors brand Wednesday at 3 p.m., the company said in a report, adding that regular store hours will be 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.

A video on the Facebook page shows footage of construction and preparation of the Lakeville Gander Outdoors location, with video recorded into Monday, Dec. 11. As of Tuesday morning, Dec. 12, the Facebook announcement post had 23,000 views and 510 likes.

“We are excited to announce that our first store will open in Lakeville, MN on Wednesday, December 13th! Follow our Facebook and Instagram to watch as we open our first store, and stay tuned for more store announcements,” the post said.

Besides the usual offerings, Gander Outdoors locations intend to have a larger water sports and active sports presence than the Gander Mountain stores, according to reports.

Camping World Holdings Inc. acquired Gander Mountain Co. in a bankruptcy auction in the spring. Camping World reportedly will open 15 to 20 Gander Outdoors stores by sometime in March, depending on lease negotiations, and 40 to 45 stores later in the year, according to reports, with several other Minnesota locations also in the mix. Camping World has said the Hermantown, Forest Lake, Baxter and Bemidji stores would also reopen, with the possibility of a store being built in the Woodbury area, according to reports. A timetable for those openings is unknown, the reports said.