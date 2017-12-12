Bowhunters ahead of last year’s pace; muzzleloader hunters come up short

Just slightly more does were taken by muzzleloaders than bucks.

Good news from the second weekend of shotgun deer season was tempered a bit when muzzleloader hunters took only 3,700 deer this weekend. That’s short of the 3,308 harvested during the first muzzleloader weekend in 2016.

DNR reports that harvest sex ratios during the three-day muzzleloader season were 55 percent does and 45 percent bucks males (2,040 to 1,660).

The top five counties were Pike (168), Adams (120), Jefferson (112), Randolph (103), and Fulton (102).

Meanwhile, archery hunters are well ahead of last year’s pace. Through Sunday, archers had harvested 52,650 deer, compared to 48,228 for the same period in 2016.

The top five counties as of Sunday were Pike (1852), Fulton (1474), Jefferson (1236), Adams (1155), and Williamson (1040).