No record-setter, but another nice Nebraska bighorn

Jack Nemeth and his son, Riley, with the big ram. (NGPC photo)

CRAWFORD, Neb. — Nebraska’s limited bighorn sheep season wrapped up recently when the second of two permit holders harvested a ram near Fort Robinson State Park’s Cheyenne Buttes.

Jack Nemeth of nearby Chadron, who won the permit by lottery, said he was not looking for the “biggest, baddest ram” in the state, but rather a memorable experience with his son Riley, friend B.J. Dunn and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission staff. Nemeth, who placed a successful shot on the mature ram with a rifle at 275 yards, said all of his goals were met and exceeded in short order.

This year’s other permit holder, Jason Bruce of Lockeford, Calif., won his permit by auction at the Wild Sheep Foundation convention in January. On Saturday, Dec. 2, he harvested a ram by archery in the Wildcat Hills near Gering. That specimen has tentatively set the record as the largest ram harvested during Nebraska’s bighorn sheep seasons and may earn a spot on national top 10 lists.

Todd Nordeen, who manages the bighorn sheep program for the Commission and accompanied Nemeth on his hunt, said the ram with horns in full curl was 7 ½ years old.

Proceeds from the bighorn sheep hunts help fund management and reintroduction efforts for the species in the state. This marked the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s 23rd bighorn sheep hunt since the first one in 1998.

The Audubon’s subspecies of bighorn sheep was native to the butte country of the Nebraska Panhandle but was extirpated from the state because of disease, unregulated hunting and habitat loss in the early 1900s. The subspecies became extinct in 1925.

Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep from Custer State Park in South Dakota were reintroduced to Nebraska in an enclosure at Fort Robinson State Park in 1981. Those sheep were released to the wild in 1988 and 1993 and additional release efforts of sheep from Montana, Canada and Colorado in 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2012 have resulted in about 300 sheep that reside in areas of the Pine Ridge between Harrison and Chadron, and the Wildcat Hills south of Gering and east to McGrew.