Second deer from Winona County farm tests positive for CWD

St. Paul, Minn. – The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has identified another case of chronic wasting disease in a farmed 5-year-old white-tailed buck in Winona County.

This is the same farm on which CWD was detected in a 3-year-old white-tailed buck last month. The deer was harvested on the farm and samples were collected in November when Board staff visited the farm to establish a quarantine. Positive results were confirmed by the USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory on Friday, Dec. 8. The Board’s investigation of this herd is ongoing, it said in a news release Friday announcing the positive test.

CWD is a neurodegenerative disease affecting deer, elk and moose (members of the cervid family) and is always fatal. Abnormally shaped proteins called prions cause the disease and convert normal proteins into infectious ones, which eventually leads to the animal’s death. The disease is believed to be spread from one animal to another through direct contact and/or environmental contamination. Infectious prions can be spread via saliva, feces, urine, and other bodily fluids. Consuming infected meat is not advised.

— Minnesota Board of Animal Health