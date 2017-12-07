Pennsylvania Outdoor News Cuffs & Collars – Dec. 8, 2017

SOUTHWEST REGION

From the Game Commission

Allegheny County WCO Douglas Bergman said a Liberty Borough man faces charges for harvesting a deer that did not meet antler restrictions.

Allegheny County WCO Dan Puhala reports a local hunter recently pleaded guilty to illegally killing an antlered deer through the use of bait during archery season. The fines for the violation and replacement costs for the deer totaled $1,900, plus court costs. The hunter also is subject to possible hunting license revocation.

Fayette County WCO Brandon Bonin said several charges have been filed against multiple individuals for dumping and burning copper on private lands enrolled in the Hunter Access program. Charges also are being filed against two tree-trimming services for dumping debris from their jobs on private properties open to public hunting.

Fayette County WCO Brandon Bonin reports misdemeanor and summary charges have been filed against two Greene County road hunters. The two individuals went on a road-hunting spree where they killed one deer and shot at two others with a .22 caliber rifle. One deer was recovered with the back straps removed, the rest of the carcass and edible meat was dumped on land enrolled in the Hunter Access Program. The success of this investigation was made possible because of a concerned sportsman who reported the acts.

Fayette County WCO Brandon Bonin reports a recent poaching investigation led to multiple charges. One person was cited for hunting without having purchased a hunting license and taking a deer beyond his limit. Another person was cited for knowingly taking possession of the poached deer for processing, providing false statements, and illegally buying and selling game. During the investigation, it also was discovered the processor was paying two employees with deer meat from customers instead of a monetary payment.

Fayette and Westmoreland counties WCO Andy Harvey reports charges have been filed against a Connellsville man for cutting firewood on State Game Land 51. The individual was seen on a trail camera cutting a tree down and loading it into his truck.

Westmoreland County WCO Matthew Lucas reports a Rostraver Township man faces charges of unlawfully taking an antlerless deer in a baited area. His fines could total $1,100, and he could potentially lose his hunting privileges.

NORTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Elk County WCO Jason Wagner reports that, on the opening day of the elk season, an individual shot two cow elk in Elk Hunt Zone 2 and failed to report the second kill. Eyewitnesses reported the violation and were instrumental in the investigation. Charges are pending.

Potter County WCO Bill Ragosta reports a successful archery bear season, with many nice animals harvested. There have also been a fair number of game law violations investigated and citations issued for cases ranging from permit violations to unlawfully taken deer to hunting in a baited area.

Centre and Clinton counties WCO Dan Murray reports that several people have been cited for various game law violations including locating game or wildlife by motor vehicle, taking game or wildlife through the use of bait or enticement, and unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife.

Clinton County WCO Kirk Miller reports that two individuals face fines of up to $200 each after they were stopped spotlighting at 2:30 a.m.

Elk County WCO Susan Edmiston reports that a Johnsonburg man has pleaded guilty to two counts of hunting through the use of bait. The man was hunting with a crossbow in a stand that, the evening prior, had a pile of apples about five yards from the ladder. When interviewed, the hunter he stated he did not know whose trail camera was pointed right at the bait and he did not have a key to it. The camera was seized and a search warrant was obtained. The search of the camera revealed the same individual hunting the stand three days prior and placing apples in front of the ladder. The fines and costs for the two charges totaled $520.

Union County WCO Dirk Remensnyder reports issuing six citations or warnings in one night for spotlighting after hours.

Centre County WCO Michael Ondik reports two individuals were cited for spotlighting at 12:30 a.m.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports a person affiliated with an elk guide service was encountered using his vehicle’s headlights in attempt to locate elk on the opening day of elk season prior to sunrise.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports that a senior hunter was observed jumping out of a vehicle and shooting at an antlerless deer on the first day of the early rifle October deer season. Charges were filed, and the subject pleaded guilty. The hunter missed the deer with a .222 rifle at 251 yards away.

Clearfield County WCO Mark Gritzer reports that an archery hunter was found to be hunting through the use of bait. The hunter was using a molasses deer lick screwed into a tree on private property, with his stand being 10 feet away from the enticement. Charges were filed for the baiting violation and for a license violation.

Tioga County WCO Robert Minnich reports detecting no violations for failing to possess a pheasant permit, but many hunters were found to have unsigned licenses, some had no ID with them, and a few had old licenses in holders with new licenses. All of these were violations, but warnings were given.

SOUTHCENTRAL REGION

From the Game Commission

Blair County WCO Salvadore Zaffuto reports that two Bedford County residents pleaded guilty to poaching five white-tailed deer out of season last year. Each also was charged for hunting while his license was revoked.

Cumberland County WCO John Fetchkan reports encountering in October violations such as unplugged shotguns and loaded guns in vehicles.

Fulton County WCO Justin T. Klugh said deputies investigated a case of an individual shooting a fox by using a vehicle to locate game, then shooting from the roadway. Charges are pending.

Bedford County WCO Jeremy Coughenour said several archery hunters have been charged with feeding deer within the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area and hunting in baited areas.

York County WCO Justin Ritter reports an individual was charged for the unlawful taking and possession game or wildlife after an untagged butchered deer was discovered in a vehicle.

York County WCO Justin Ritter reports that three individuals were charged for hunting through the use of bait. All of them were hunting together on private property.

Adams County WCO Cory M. Ammerman reports that, with assistance from a Pennsylvania State Police aviation unit, officers were able to locate two individuals spotlighting after 11 p.m. They were in possession of an illegal deer and firearm. Both men are convicted felons who are unable to legally possess firearms. Multiple charges are pending.

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II reports citing an individual for hunting through the use of bait on state forest property, as well as placing feed out in the DMA.

Huntingdon County WCO Richard Macklem II cited multiple individuals for disorderly conduct stemming from a drinking party on Hunter Access property.

NORTHEAST REGION

From the Game Commission

Bradford County WCO Eric Kelly reports multiple violations encountered relating to failure to obtain proper licenses prior to hunting waterfowl and other waterfowl hunting related violations.

Columbia County WCO Rick Deiterich cited a Bloomsburg University student and two others for disturbance of wildlife and possession of wildlife after the individuals captured an opossum and poured beer on its face and mouth. Each faces fines of over $1,500 and potential prison time. Information on the incident was obtained through social media.

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan reports several bears were taken during the archery bear season unlawfully through the use of bait. Citations were filed.

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan reports an individual was cited after he shot at a pheasant with other hunters in the line of fire on State Game Land 13, near Newell Road. Others in the area were found to be hunting without sufficient orange and taking pheasants without the required pheasant permit.

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan reports an individual will be cited for driving on a DUI-suspended license and having a loaded crossbow in his car on Newell Road on State Game Land 13. The man was cited for driving on a suspended license and having alcohol on state game lands last year, in the same area.

Sullivan County WCO Rick Finnegan report that three individuals were cited for road-hunting violations after a hunter witnessed them shoot a deer from the road during the early muzzleloader season. “Thanks to a concerned hunter in the area, we were able to get a license plate number and apprehend these guys at their cabin near Shunk,” said Finnegan.

Luzerne County WCO Gerald Kapral recently cited two men for several violations arising from a road-hunting incident on the last day of the special early firearms season for antlerless deer. The two hunters were cruising a rural road in Lake Township when they spotted a deer in the woods, just off the road. The passenger in the vehicle took a shot at the deer, which was in front of a residence, and the landowner confronted the men. They drove off, but the landowner recognized one of the hunters as a neighbor. The suspects denied any wrongdoing despite the eyewitness account, but ended up pleading guilty to all citations. They did not hit the deer.

Luzerne County WCO Gerald Kapral reports that he recently picked up a road-killed bear that weighed 350 pounds. It was a female, and well above the average weight for female black bears.

Columbia County WCO Jason Kelley reports encountering one individual hunting on revocation, one person who killed an antlerless deer over bait, and several persons illegally spotlighting.

Pike and Monroe counties WCO Mark Kropa is investigating two bears illegally killed during archery bear season. One was shot through the use of bait and the other shot by a hunter who shot the bear, then purchased a bear license.

Pike and Monroe counties WCO Mark Kropa reminds all hunters hunting in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area that it is illegal to hunt in any of the standing corn or soybeans planted there.

Lackawanna County WCO Aaron Morrow reports two hunters were charged with multiple offenses while archery hunting in Thornhurst Township. Both hunters were charged with hunting over multiple bait sources and locations and possessing firearms while archery hunting. Multiple warnings were issued for license violations.

Susquehanna County WCO Ben Rebuck cited two people for shooting a deer with a rifle from their vehicle. The pair face over $3,000 in fines.