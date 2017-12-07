Ohio Outdoor News Calendar – Dec. 8, 2017

Banquets/Fundraisers

Feb. 10, 2018: Ohio Five Rivers WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Irish Club, Dayton. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Feb. 17, 2018: Appalachian WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds Multipurpose Building, Chillicothe. For more info call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

Feb. 24, 2018: RMEF Banquet, 3:30 p.m., Double Tree by Hilton, Mars, PA. For more info call James Abbott, 724-579-8949.

March 10, 2018: West Central WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Mercer county Fairgrounds, Junior Fair Building, Celina. For more info call Steve Feathers, 765-702-3209.

March 30, 2018: Big Buckeye WTU Banquet, 5 p.m., Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, Cambridge. For more info call Dave Scurlock, 740-584-9263.

April 7, 2018: Central Ohio WTU Banquet, 4:30 p.m., Aladdin Shrine Center, Grove City. For more info call Brandon Showen, 937-725-9349.

Shooting/Archery

Sept. -April : Hog Creek Game Club Sporting Clay Shoot, 3rd Sun. of the Month, 9 a.m. For more info call Justin Schick, 419-234-1969.

* * *

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club Schedule of Shoots. For more info call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

Every Tues.: Open Trap.

* * *

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots, 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, 44612. www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org for more info.

2nd Sunday Sept.-April: Lucky X Shoots, 7 a.m.

Every Fri: Trap Shoot, 6:30-10 p.m.

* * *

Allen County Archers, H. Kelley, 8 South Seltzer Street, Wapakoneta, 45895. For more info call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

3rd Sat. each Month: 3D Archery Shoot.

* * *

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club, Events, 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville, 44490. For more info call Glenn, 330-770-8027.

Every Mon.: Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m.

* * *

Hocking Valley Sportsmans Club Shoots. For more info call Victor Howdyshell, 740-753-3492.

3rd Sat. of every month: 3D Bow Shoot, 8 a.m. April thru Sept.

* * *

Clark County Sportsman’s Club, 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield. For more info call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552.

Tues., Sun: Open to the Public year round.

* * *

Lake Milton Fish & Game, 4374 Bedell Road, Berlin Center, 44401. For more info call Dennis, 330-414-5795.

* * *

Lenape Trails Sportsmens Clubs, Schedule. For more info call 330-695-9826.

Dec. 8, 22: Trap Shoot Schedule, 6 p.m.

Shows.

Jan. 12-14, 17-21, 2018: Cincinnati Travel, Sports & Boat Show, Cincinnati Convention Center. For more info www.hartproductions.com.

Jan. 18-20, 2018: Northeast Ohio Sportsman Show, Mt. Hope Event Center, Millersburg, Thurs. 2-9 p.m., Fri. 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For more info www.ohiosportsmanshow.com

Feb. 9-11, 2018: Columbus Fishing Expo, Ohio State Fairgrounds. Fri. noon-8 p.m., Sat. 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sun. 10 am.-5 p.m. www.columbusfishingexpo.com for more info.

March 16-18, 2018: Ohio Deer & Turkey Expo, Ohio Expo Center, Fri. 2-9 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. www.deerinfo.com for more info.

March 24-25, 2018: Akron, Canton Hunting & Fishing Show, MAPS Air Museum by Akron/Canton Airport.

Season Dates.

Jan. 6, 2018: White-tailed deer statewide muzzleloader season opens.

Jan. 9, 2018: White-tailed deer statewide muzzleloader season closes.

Jan. 14, 2018: Mourning dove and ring-necked pheasant season closes.

Jan. 31, 2018: Raccoon, fox, opossum, squirrel, weasel, skunk, and ruffed grouse hunting seasons close.

Meetings

Hubbard Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Gallia County Conservation Club meets 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Delta Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Delta. For more info call Cassandra Mehlow, 419-250-4301.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Lorain County Ely Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Mon. 7 p.m., Penfield Township. For more info call Angel Burt, 440-310-1283.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League Meets monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League meets last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Wayne County chapter Izaak Walton League meets 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League meets monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League meets 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.