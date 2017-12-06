Walleye fishing reportedly on the rebound on Oneida Lake

After a down year in 2016, walleye fishing appears to have rebounded on Oneida Lake, according to reports.

Preliminary results of a summer 2017 creel survey noted improved walleye catch rates, and the gill net catch this past summer was the highest since 1988.

According to reports, researchers believe that the reduction in the round goby population in the lake may be the reason. When gobies are abundant, walleyes typically feast on them and are less likely to take a bait presented by an angler. Gobies are also notorious bait thieves and can make fishing difficult.

Oneida Lake, located 10 miles north of Syracuse in Oneida and Oswego counties, is the largest lake lying wholly within New York state, covering an area of nearly 51,000 acres, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. It’s a relatively shallow natural lake with an average depth of 22 feet. For more on Oneida Lake, click here.