Harvest numbers up as Iowa deer hunting – and CWD testing effort – hits home stretch

The 2017 Iowa deer harvest is running 4.5 percent ahead of the 2016 totals, the Iowa DNR said in a news release.

So far this fall, 55,793 deer have been reported, compared to 53,191 for the same period last year.

Iowa’s 2017 deer hunting options enters the late stages, with the second shotgun season opening Saturday, Dec. 9 and running through Dec. 17, followed by the late muzzleloader season and archery season, both Dec. 18-Jan. 10.

Also in the release, the DNR said it continues to collect deer tissue samples from willing hunters as part of its effort to monitor for and track the presence of chronic wasting disease.

The DNR’s wildlife staff has a goal of collecting 5,465 samples, the agency said in the release. The bulk of Iowa’s deer harvest occurs during the two shotgun seasons, which provide an opportunity to collect a significant number of tissue samples. Most samples are obtained by wildlife staff, checking with hunters in the field or at home processing points.

“We’ve had really good cooperation from our hunters so our focus now is collecting samples from some pretty specific areas within our target counties in order to reach our quotas,” said Terry Haindfield, wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR leading the CWD collection effort.

He said the DNR is looking for samples from deer harvested from the southeast quarter of Allamakee County, the northwest quarter of Clayton County, the northwest quarter of Winneshiek County, and the northeast quarter of Howard County. In western Iowa, the DNR needs samples from each county along the Missouri River.

“Hunters willing to provide a sample should call their local wildlife biologist to see if the county or area where the deer was taken has filled its quota or is still in need of a sample,” he said.

The DNR lists the cell phone numbers for its wildlife biologists on Page 45 of the hunting regulations. Hunters from the targeted areas needing additional help making contact to provide a sample may call Haindfield at 563-380-3422.

All counties have a quota of at least 15 samples, with an increased quota and collection effort in portions of northeast and eastern Iowa near Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, in each county bordering the Missouri River west of Interstate 29, and south-central Iowa near Missouri, where CWD has been detected.

Additional testing is been conducted in Pottawattamie, Cerro Gordo and Davis counties, following positive tests from captive facilities. The disease has been found in every state surrounding Iowa.

Since testing began in 2002, more than 62,500 tissue samples have been collected and tested looking for the presence of CWD in Iowa’s wild deer herd.

For more information, go to www.iowadnr.gov/cwd.