Illinois seeing significant increase in archery turkey harvest numbers

(Photo by Bob Drieslein)

Through Dec. 4, Illinois archery turkey hunters harvested a preliminary total of 604 turkeys, compared to 435 during the same period in 2016.

The top county harvest totals through Dec. 4 were Jefferson (22), Fulton (20), Cass (19), Rock Island (17), and Jo Daviess/Knox (14).

The season opened Oct. 1 and concludes Jan. 14, 2018.

Up-to-date archery harvest figures can be tracked by clicking here.