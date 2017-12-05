St. Croix hires new northeast regional account manager

PARK FALLS, Wis. – Alex Smay has joined St. Croix as the fishing rod company’s northeast regional account manager.

Smay brings nearly 10 years of experience in outdoor marketing and sales management in both fishing and hunting. Smay’s territory will cover Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Ohio.

Smay holds a degree in marketing management from Grove City (Pa.) College. Upon graduation, he accepted a position in internet marketing sales. A lifetime lover of outdoor sports, Smay made the move to the hunting and fishing industry in 2009, taking a position in customer service for Kinsey’s Outdoors, a division of Kinsey’s Archery, based in Mount Joy, Pa.

At Kinsey Outdoors, he worked as the customer service manager, moved into the sales manager position, and most recently filled the role of marketing manager for the retail store.