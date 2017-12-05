Indiana seeing rare, historic snowy owl irruption

The Indiana Audubon Society is alerting owl fans of a historic invasion of the all-white, snowy owl that is taking place in Indiana.

The usually absent arctic owl only visits Indiana during cyclical “irruptions” occurring every four to five years. Early reports from around the state indicate that large numbers of snowy owls are flocking in from the far north. More than 25 snowy owls have already been reported since late fall, while December remains the best month to find these rare visitors around the Hoosier state.

Snowy owl numbers fluctuate year to year based on their primary prey, lemmings, giant mouse like rodents whose population also oscillates based on food supplies and weather conditions in the arctic. When populations spike, the owls respond with higher than normal breeding, with some nests containing ten or more eggs. The subsequent invasions later that fall result in not so much a food scarcity, but because of the abundance of food earlier that summer. Young owls tend to leave the arctic each winter, resulting in the larger than normal invasion occurring now.

Sightings this fall have concentrated in the northwest Indiana area, particularly along Lake Michigan, but other snowy owls have been as far south as Hancock County. Shoppers this past weekend were treated to a snowy owl perched on top of a Wal-Mart in South Bend.

— Indiana Audubon Society